Manohar Lal kicks off operation of 250 MW unit of India’s largest hydropower project

New Delhi, Dec 23 Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal on Tuesday inaugurated the commercial operation of Unit–2 (250 MW) of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project through virtual mode.

With the commissioning of Unit 2, the Project is moving swiftly towards commissioning of 3 Units of 250 MW each shortly, followed by phased commissioning of the remaining four units during 2026-27.

Upon full commissioning, the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will make a significant contribution to India’s renewable energy capacity, enhance national grid resilience and usher in a new era in massive clean energy contribution.

Apart from supplying electricity to 16 beneficiary states across India, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will provide free power allocations to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while the North-East region will receive 1,000 MW from the project, significantly strengthening regional energy availability.

The minister said, “The commissioning of this unit is not just a technical achievement, but a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.”

He further emphasised that the Subansiri Project stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy, supporting North-East India’s growth, strengthening the national grid and advancing India’s ambitious Net Zero goals.

The event was also attended by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, and other officers of the Ministry of Power and NHPC.

Pankaj Agarwal lauded NHPC’s achievement, highlighting that the Subansiri Lower Project will greatly improve energy supply in the North-East and serve as a testament to India’s commitment to state-of-the-art, sustainable power systems.

He emphasised the timely commissioning of the remaining units, noting that the Subansiri Project will continue to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to a net-zero energy future while generating substantial socio-economic benefits for local communities.

NHPC chairman and managing director Bhupender Gupta said that the project will strengthen the national grid, support sustainable development in the North-East and provide reliable renewable energy to meet growing demand.

As India’s largest hydropower project, the Subansiri Lower Project comprises 8 units of 250 MW each and is designed as a Run-of-the-River scheme with small pondage, diverting water through eight Head Race Tunnels (HRTs) to generate 7,422 million units (MU) of renewable electricity annually, contributing significantly to India’s green energy future. The project features the largest dam in North-East India, a 116-metre-high concrete gravity dam, which not only strengthens regional infrastructure and grid resilience but also enhances flood moderation and water management in the Subansiri River basin.

As the first cascaded dam on the Subansiri River, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project provides flood moderation with a 442 million cubic metre flood cushion.

With a gross reservoir storage of 1,365 million cubic metres at FRL, about one-third remains empty during floods to absorb excess water and protect downstream communities.

NHPC has implemented extensive riverbank protection and erosion control measures along the Subansiri River, completing works up to 30 km downstream and extending them up to 60 km. with an investment of about Rs 522 crore. This has effectively stabilised the riverbanks for over five years.

In addition, NHPC is supporting downstream community development through livelihood programs in piggery, sericulture and handloom, developed with IRMA. These initiatives, now in production, benefit around 5,000 women farmers and promote sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

The project has generated strong socio-economic benefits for the region by engaging around 7,000 local people daily during its construction phase and creating numerous direct and indirect jobs through contractors, service providers and local markets.

With the commissioning of the project and the availability of continuous power, new small-scale industries are expected to emerge, further expanding employment and business opportunities while helping reduce outmigration.

Additionally, the project is expected to boost tourism and enhance river navigation, contributing to long-term regional development and prosperity.

