Manoj Jewellers Limited IPO Opens On 5th May, 2025, Closes on 7th May 2025

New Delhi [India], May 5: Manoj Jewellers Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 5th 2025, closing on May 7th 2025 aiming to raise up to Rs 16.20 Cr with shares to be listed on the BSE SME PLATFORM.

The issue size is 30.00 Lakhs equity Shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Manoj Jewellers Limited

Incorporated in 2007, Manoj Jewellers Limited is engaged in the retail and wholesale business of various jewellery and ornaments made out of gold and diamonds studded with precious and semiprecious stones.

They are particularly known for their wide range of gold jewellery that includes items such as earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and pendants.

Key Highlights:

* Total Issue Size - 30.00 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each (aggregating up toRs 16.20 Cr)

* Fixed Price Issue Of Rs 16.20 Cr

* Price - Rs54 per share

* Lot Size - Retail - 2,000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter.

The company ensures product quality through strict procedures, timely delivery, and competitive prices. It offers regular designs, guarantees on-time delivery, and BIS hallmarked jewellery for customer confidence in purity.

The company offers a range of jewellery, including chains, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles, and wedding jewellery. It operates two showrooms at No. 59, NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet and 16 Ranganathan Kilpauk Chennai, Tamilnadu.

Objects of the issue:

The Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

1. Repayment /prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company

2. General Corporate Purposes

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Manoj Jewellers IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Manoj Jewellers IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This announcement is for information purposes only. This is not a prospectus announcement and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe to securities of the Company.

For full prospectus kindly go through BSE website https://www.bseindia.com/ and Company Website https://manojjewellerslimited.com/

