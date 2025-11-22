Manoj Kumar Sharma Creates Record with "Me No Pause Me Play" in Hindi Cinema

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: When author-producer Manoj Kumar Sharma first penned Me No Pause Me Play, he didn't just write a book - he sparked a revolution. Breaking cultural silence around menopause, his vision has now leapt from pages to screen in a bold, entertaining, and globally relevant film, directed by the master storyteller Samar K. Mukherjee.

Leading the powerful cast is Sharma himself, along with the talented Kamya Punjabi and Deepshikha Nagpal, who deliver raw and heartfelt performances that bring this unique story to life. Together, they portray the untold emotions, struggles, and resilience of millions of women making the subject of menopause impossible to ignore.

Adding star power and musical magic, the title track is sung by the legendary Usha Uthup, whose iconic voice gives the story wings. On screen, that anthem bursts alive through a dazzling dance performance by the graceful Sudha Chandran, supported by dancers and junior artists from across India and the world. The sequence promises to be a global celebration of rhythm, energy, and womanhood.

The film also features engaging performances by Aman Verma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Araham Abbasi, and Amiee Misobbah, each adding depth and cinematic punch to the narrative.

With a screenplay and dialogues crafted by Shakeel Qureshi and Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Samar K. Mukherjee's cinematic vision steering the ship, Me No Pause Me Play is more than a film or web series it's an experience that blends entertainment with social purpose. The story doesn't just entertain, it educates, empowers, and ignites conversations that society has avoided for far too long. It will help in Destigmatizing Menopause as it opens up conversations about a topic often treated with silence or shame. It will initiate the Empowerment of Women as it validates the struggles and resilience of women in midlife. Encourages self-acceptance and emotional healing. It will be Educating Society as it helps men, younger generations, and even healthcare professionals understand menopause better. This film isn't just literature in action it's a social intervention. It invites society to listen, learn, and evolve.

Releasing worldwide on 28 November 2025, Me No Pause Me Play is set to break barriers, touch hearts, and redefine entertainment with meaning.

FOR MORE DETAILS

https://share.google/Fp9Slme1P2MstvJvl

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor