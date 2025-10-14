Manoj Muntashir’s Latest Song “Tumse Behtar” joins Spotify top charts, Becoming the Nation’s New Favorite

New Delhi [India], October 14:Celebrated lyricist, poet, and storyteller Manoj Muntashir Shukla has once again captured the nation's heart with his latest release, “Tumse Behtar.” The song, which dropped recently, has taken the music world by storm, swiftly climbing on Spotify's Trending Songs in India within days of its release.

Penned with Muntashir's signature depth and emotional honesty, “Tumse Behtar” beautifully blends soulful poetry with a contemporary melody, resonating deeply with listeners across generations. The track marks a heartfelt collaboration between three creative powerhouses — Manoj Muntashir's evocative words, Arijit Singh's soul-stirring voice, and Tanishk Bagchi's modern composition.

Over the years, Manoj and Tanishk have created magic together — every collaboration between them reflects an effortless chemistry and an intuitive understanding of music. Their partnership consistently delivers songs that go beyond expectations, touching hearts in ways that words alone cannot.

Fans have flooded social media with love and admiration, calling “Tumse Behtar” a song that “feels written for everyone in love,” praising its poetic simplicity and raw emotion.

Speaking about the song's success, Manoj Muntashir shared, “Tumse Behtar is not just a love song — it's a reflection of that one feeling we all have but rarely express. I'm overwhelmed by the love it's receiving. It reminds me that heartfelt writing always finds its way to people's souls.”

He further added, “When Azeem Dayani, the brain behind uncountable Dharma hits, briefed me, he said he wanted a song people could dedicate to the one they love — something that feels eternal, sincere, and pure. He told me, ‘Sir, give me the most dedicated song of the year.' That one line touched my heart. I wrote ‘Tumse Behtar' with the hope that when someone listens to it, they'll think of dedicating it to the person who means the world to them.”

The track's success also highlights Muntashir's growing influence not only as a lyricist but as a cultural voice of modern India. Known for penning timeless hits like Teri Mitti, Galliyan, Kaun Tujhe and Kaise Hua, Muntashir continues to redefine lyrical storytelling in Indian music.

With “Tumse Behtar” from the film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Films reigning atop Spotify and trending across digital platforms, Manoj Muntashir once again proves why his words continue to strike a chord with millions — a blend of poetry, passion, and truth that defines the sound of today's Bharat.

Visit: https://youtu.be/MivKhlsMKL0?si=QL7lJM2pfPl-BNQd

