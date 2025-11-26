Manomay Tex India Limited Charts Bold Growth Path with Sustainable Manufacturing and Global Reach

PNN

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], November 26: Manomay Tex India Limited are Bhilwara, Rajasthan (India) Based Listed Company, a rising name in the Indian denim and textile sector, is further strengthening its footprint in both domestic and international markets, underpinned by strong manufacturing technicalities, sustainability initiatives and a clear vision for growth.

Brief Introduction: -

Manomay Tex India Limited primarily manufactures and sells denim fabrics & cotton yarn/textured yarn in domestic and international markets & trading Denim Garments.

We have our integrated Denim production & Spinning production Operations at Distt:- Chittorgarh -312901 Rajasthan (India).

Over the years our Company has carved its footprints in the industry which can be witnessed by the growth in our total revenue from Rs. 5.75 Crores in FY 2010 to Rs. 696.91 Crores in FY2025.

Our promoters have adequate experience in the line of business and look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. Our brand has been well received until now and we shall continue to endeavour to build brand equity by supplying qualitative products at competitive prices.

The equity share of the company has been listed on the Main Board platform of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE Limited) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Limited) on 18.01.2023 under BSE Limited Scrip Code (540396) and NSE Limited Scrip Code (MANOMAY).

In the Year 2025 the company has installed additional spindles for enhancing its existing capacity of Spinning unit. The additional 864 spindles which will lead to increasing production capacity.

In the Year 2025 Manomay Tex India Limited has undertaken a forward integration initiative by entering the denim apparel segment under its own consumer brand, "Manomay - India's First Denim CoreWear Brand."

The Company has a soft launch of its e-commerce platform on 02.05.2025, offering products such as denim formal pants, jeans, shorts, cargos, and lowers.

E-Commerce Platform Link:- https://manomayindia.in/home

Manufacturing Strength:-

The Company boasts an integrated manufacturing unitfrom spinning of yarn to weaving and finishing fabrics.

38 Million Meters of Denim Fabrics Manufactured in FY25.

17,640 tons Spinning Production capacity per annum in FY25.

Manomay Tex India Limited focuses on denim fabrics, targeting the generation that is "24x7 on the go".

Their mantra: "Every denim that we design has the singularity of comfort ... we believe is giving you the choices!"

Denim Product Strength:-

The most common denim is indigo denim, in which the warp thread is dyed cotton, while the weft thread is left white & sometimes black.

Market & Global Reach: -

Key Markets

Domestically, we trade throughout India, primarily in major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmadabad, Ludhiana, Indore, Kanpur, Bellary Hathras, Ulhasnagar, Bhilwara and Bhavnagar.

We export our denim to 16+ countries worldwide, like Colombia, Mexico, Egypt, Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Argentina, Bolivia, Morocco, USA and Zimbabwe.

Sustainability: -

Manomay Tex India Limited has embedded sustainability into its operations. Key measures include:-

Managing The Impurities in Water-

The chemicals produced by dyeing, washing, and finishing leads to polluting the water bodies. However, we have taken an initiative to reduce such contribution by introducing Zero Liquid Discharge technique. Using the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) shows our concern about the environmental safety. Water can be reused and recycled by using Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Odor Control System. Apart from that, our production is facilitated by Multi Effective Evaporator (MEE) which removes all the solvents present in water making it pure of all the impurities.

Sourcing Energy Through Renewable Sources-

We have taken the initiative to become carbon neutral company. Reusing the condensate recovery, lighting arrangements of the company covered under LED, implementing the solar panel energy system, and planting of more than 5000 approx. trees - All These Have Been Initiated to Protect the Environment.

Minimization of Waste-

Textile being one of the most contributing sources of waste, is characterized by mineral oils, dyes, suspended solids and other types of loads. To minimize these wastes, MTIL has garneting function which converts used garments to fiber - which is then recycled to denim. To treat caustic, a Caustic Recovery Plant has also been installed. Apart from this, Indigo Recovery Plant is also installed to recycle and the chemical waste. Sewage is also treated by our own Sewage Treatment Plant which is recycled and used again for gardening purposes. Our company also adheres to the chemical compliances and hence, we comply with GOTS 5.0 Certification and BCI Certification. We are under constant up gradation processes to examine what steps we might need to take to keep minimizing the waste.

Corporate Social Responsibility: -

The company has approved the CSR policy and In the Year 2024-2025 the Company has contributed Rs.34.93 lakhs/- (Rupees Thirty Four Lakhs Ninety-three Thousand approx.) as per statutory requirement under the law. The main thrust of the company has been to contribute towards Making Available Safe Drinking Water, Tree Plantation, Ensuring Environmental Sustainability, Promoting Education, Eradicating Hunger, Poverty and Malnutrition, Promoting Health care including Preventive Health Care, Sanitation, Empowering Women, livelihood Enhancement Projects, Training to Promote Rural Sports, Ecological balance, animal welfare, promotion and development of traditional art and handicrafts and Promoting Religious Activities & Social Welfare & Social Evils etc. which are in accordance with CSR Policy of the Company and Schedule VII of The Companies Act, 2013.

Company Value:-

Vision: "Together Everyone Achieves More" - investing in people and relationships.

Mission: Long-term relationships, satisfied buyers, social responsibility (education & cleanliness) and environmental stewardship.

Values: "No legacy is so rich as honesty" - with emphasis on respect, integrity and quality.

Innovative mindset: The firm regularly asks, "Things are good. But can they be better?" and strives to exceed its past benchmarks.

Financial Snapshot:-

For the year ended March 31, 2025 the Company reported Revenue from Operation of Rs. 69,691.73 lakhs as compared to Rs. 58,309.12 lakhs in the previous year which showed a Increase by 19.52%. Profit after tax of the company has been increase from Rs. 1,300.33 Lakhs to 1,925.27 lakhs Rs. and Earning Per Equity Shares:-10.67 Rs.

For the Quarter ended September 30, 2025 the Company reported Revenue from Operation of Rs.16615.35 lakhs Rs. and Profit after tax of the company 556.99 lakhs Rs. and Earning Per Equity Shares:- 3.09 Rs

FY2025:

* Revenue: 69,691.73 lakhs

* PAT: 1,925.27 lakhs

* EPS: 10.67

H1 FY2026:

* Revenue: 33,009.02 lakhs

* PAT: 1,001.84 lakhs

* EPS: 5.55

Q2 FY2026:

* Revenue: 16,615.35 lakhs

* PAT: 556.99 lakhs

* EPS: 3.09

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (30 Sept 2025)

* Total Assets: 64,862.34 lakhs

* Equity: 15,802.10 lakhs

* Borrowings: 18,340.72 lakhs (Non-current), 18,675.50 lakhs (Current)

Strategic Outlook:-

With a manufacturing foundation, global customer reach, and strong sustainability credentials, Manomay Tex India Limited is well-positioned in the denim sector. The Company's integration from yarn to fabric allows quality-control and cost-effectiveness. Its dual focus on expanding capacity and cleaner production enhances its appeal to both domestic and global buyers who are increasingly sustainability-aware.

Going forward, the Company emphasises continuing the growth momentum, improving margins, strengthening export footprint, and further embedding environment-and-social governance (ESG) principles across operations.

Looking ahead with optimism:-

We remain optimistic about growth of Indian Textile Industry in the long term. The Indian Textiles industry's inherent competitive advantages continue to position it favourably for the long-term growth.

Registered Office Details: -

REGD. OFF. - 32, Heera Panna Market

Pur Road, Bhilwara - 311001 (RAJ)

