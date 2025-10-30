Manthan School Consistently Ranked Among Top Schools in India and Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: Manthan School has once again reaffirmed its position as one of the leading educational institutions in the country. In the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2025-26, the school has been ranked 4th in Hyderabad and the Telangana region, and 15th among all International Day Schools in India. This marks the 4th consecutive year that Manthan has featured prominently in the top tier, a reflection of its consistent pursuit of excellence in academics, pedagogy, and holistic education.

This recognition reaffirms Manthan's standing as a school that blends academic rigour with creativity and innovation.

A Culture of Learning that Inspires Confidence

At Manthan, education goes beyond textbooks. The school's philosophy focuses on nurturing curiosity, independence, and a genuine love for learning. With small class sizes, personalised attention, and a curriculum that encourages inquiry and reflection, students are guided to think critically and act responsibly.

The school's approach to teaching is deeply rooted in global best practices while maintaining a strong connection to Indian values. Being part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) has further strengthened Manthan's learning ecosystem, offering students international exposure, collaborative projects, and access to a worldwide community of schools. This global connection allows Manthan learners to experience education beyond boundaries, helps them in learning about diverse cultures, perspectives, and problem-solving approaches.

Why This Recognition Matters

The EducationWorld India School Rankings are widely respected in the education sector, evaluating schools on multiple aspects that define a high-quality learning environment, from academics and teaching practices to student development, well-being, and co-curricular engagement.

Being ranked 4th in Hyderabad and Telangana and 15th nationally, places Manthan among the leading international day schools in the country. It shows the school's consistent focus on holistic learning, forward-thinking education practices, and the strong bond between teachers, students, and parents.

A Journey of Purpose and Progress

Over the years, Manthan has evolved into one of Hyderabad's most trusted names in education. Its steady rise in national rankings reflects the school's unwavering commitment to meaningful learning and continuous growth. Every achievement is a shared success: of the students who dream big, the teachers who inspire them daily, and the parents who believe in the Manthan way.

Speaking about this achievement, Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School, said, "This recognition is a testament to our teachers' dedication and our students' enthusiasm for learning. At Manthan, we believe education is not just about academic excellence, but about shaping kind, thoughtful, and capable individuals who are ready to lead the world with empathy."

Ms. Ruchika Upadhayay, Vice Principal, added, "Our continuous climb in the rankings reflects the strength of our community, where collaboration, innovation, and care come together to create a truly global learning environment."

As Manthan celebrates this milestone, the school remains committed to providing an education that is rooted in values and powered by vision, helping every child shine with confidence and purpose.

To know more, visit www.manthanschool.org.

