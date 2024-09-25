Manthan School Students Lead Environmental Initiative with 'Project Go Kurin'

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Six Grade 9 IGCSE students from Manthan School at Hyderabad have taken an innovative step towards environmental conservation with their project *'Go Kurin,'* focusing on paper recycling and sustainability.

As part of the ISP Changemakers program, the students aimed to reduce school paper waste and transform it into recycled paper and handcrafted paper mache objects. The project concluded with a donation drive and a workshop for children at Keshav Nagar Government School.

Under *Project Go Kurin*, the students collected paper waste from their school, shredded it, and processed it into pulp. The pulp was then transformed into fresh batches of paper, which served as the base material for the creation of paper mache toys, sculptures, and decorative items. The students visited the Keshav Nagar Gover Government School, where they donated the handmade toys to the Anganwadi kids and conducted a hands-on workshop teaching the children the art of paper recycling.

One of the students involved in the project, shared their experience, "Recycling school paper waste was eye-opening. We learned how even small contributions can help make a difference for the environment. The joy of creating toys from recycled material and seeing the children at the Anganwadi receive them was truly rewarding. It has taught us to be more responsible and conscious about sustainability."

Principal of Manthan School, Surjeet Singh, praised the students for their dedication and initiative, stating, "It is heartening to see our students take up such meaningful projects that promote both creativity and environmental responsibility. The work done by these students under *Project Go Kurin* is a testament to the potential young minds have in creating positive change. I encourage everyone to follow their lead and contribute to a greener and more sustainable world."

The project's impact extends beyond the school and Anganwadi community, emphasizing the importance of recycling and environmental awareness. The students' workshop allowed participants to engage with sustainable practices and take away knowledge on recycling methods that can be applied in everyday life.

