Mantittude: Skincare for Men encourages men to unleash their inner 'Pataka' this Diwali

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Kavala Soma Greeshma, the Founder of Mantittude, was inspired by her quest to address the lack of quality skincare options for men. She recognized that the skincare industry lacked inclusivity, which led her to conduct extensive research and collaborate with dermatologists, ultimately acknowledging the unique skincare needs of men and addressing the difference between the skin of men and women. Greeshma, through Mantittude, is on a mission to simplify daily skincare for men, bringing the spotlight to an often-neglected demographic.

And it's that time of the year when people come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. A festival where beauty and joy ignite. Traditionally, the spotlight has often fallen on women who put in tremendous effort to dazzle and receive compliments during this festive season. But this Diwali will be different, as Mantittude's skincare for men is making sure that men are not left behind in the pursuit of radiance and confidence. The skincare products are uniquely formulated to men's specific skin needs, acknowledging the differences between the skins of men and women.

In a festival full of glamour and shine, Mantittude believes that it's time for men to 'Be The Pataka' and stand out. Mantittude's range of skincare products are designed to help men achieve just that by making it effortless for them to both look and feel their best every day. By carefully formulated products incorporated with effective active ingredients, this Diwali, individuals can join in the celebration of confidence, radiance, and the true essence of being a 'Pataka' with Mantittude's Skincare for men. It's high time for men to take center stage and shine like never before.

Mantittude offers effective solutions for day, night, and weekly care with Clean up Nice | Face Wash, Light Up | Day moisturizer, Shield your Face | Sunscreen with SPF 35+++, Perfect Your Shine | Face Serum, Restore your skin: Night cream, Kiss Ready | Lip Balm, Exfoliate | Weekly Face Scrub, and Keep it Smooth | Face Mask that caters to men's specific concerns while ensuring a simple and enjoyable skincare routine. With the tagline 'Fresh Fierce Flawless,' the brand challenges the norm, displays unwavering determination, and commits to continuous improvement in developing skincare products for men.

This Diwali, Mantittude is offering an array of irresistible offers that will allow men to stand apart with confidence and style, including 40 per cent off on combos and many more.

About Mantittude:

Mantittude is a skincare brand dedicated to meeting the specific needs of Indian men. Founded by Kavala Soma Greeshma, a passionate brand manager, Mantittude aims to provide effective and tailored skincare solutions for men through carefully formulated products. At Mantittude, it's firmly believed that skincare for men should be simple and effective. That's why the brand has tailored easy-to-follow skincare routines to meet daily needs, offering day care, night care, and weekly care recognizing the uniqueness of every man's skin and acknowledging the difference in the skin of men and women. Mantittude offers a wide range of products that are meticulously designed to address those distinctions while delivering visible and tangible results.

For more information on products and Diwali offers, one can visit their website: https://mantittude.com/.

