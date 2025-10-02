Mantle Unveils Tokenization-as-a-Service and Global RWA Programs, Welcomes WLFI's USD1 onto Mantle at TOKEN2049 Event with Donald Trump Jr.

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 2: Mantle, a pioneering blockchain and ecosystem, today announced a comprehensive push into the global real-world asset (RWA) market with the launch of Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS), a global RWA hackathon series, and a scholarship program designed to cultivate the next generation of institutional-grade developers.

In a show of momentum for Mantle's RWA strategy, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) represented by Donald Trump Jr, co-founder., Zach Witkoff (CEO & co-founder), and Zak Folkman (COO & co-founder) revealed at the Mantle Mixer that its flagship stablecoin, USD1, will launch on Mantle. This announcement underscores Mantle's positioning as the preferred blockchain for compliant and large-scale tokenized asset issuance.

Mantle's Tokenization-as-a-Service provides issuers and institutions with an end-to-end framework covering licensing and KYC, legal structuring, contract deployment, audit and security monitoring, and a compliant user interface. Paired with Mantle's DeFi infrastructure, which enables price discovery across centralized (CeFi) and decentralized (DeFi) venues, TaaS creates a secure, compliant, and scalable pathway for traditional finance (TradFi) to bring assets on-chain.

Empowering Builders: RWA Hackathons & Scholarships

Mantle will also launch RWA hackathons across key developer hubs worldwide and a scholarship program to grow the global talent pipeline for compliant tokenization solutions. These programs reinforce Mantle's commitment to building not only infrastructure but also the human capital required to power the next wave of institutional adoption.

Expanding Liquidity and Reach

Beyond infrastructure, Mantle is strengthening liquidity and distribution for tokenized assets through:

- DEX liquidity access via Hyperliquid for seamless decentralized trading.

- Derivatives exposure on Coinbase International Exchange for advanced market participants.

- An upcoming Revolut listing, extending reach into European retail and fintech-native audiences.

Together, these channels provide a multi-tiered on-ramp for discovery, allocation, and ongoing participation in tokenized markets across both retail and institutional segments.

Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle, engaging with finance industry leaders, relevant regulators, and global political leaders during her closed-door panel at Miken Asia Summit 2025, said:

"RWAs are no longer niche. With a $26 billion market today and trillions forecasted by 2030, institutions are racing to bring assets on-chain. Mantle is building the compliant infrastructure, liquidity access, and developer programs needed to meet that demand head-on."

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said:

"Mantle now sits at the heart of Bybit's ecosystem. Together, we're building a full-stack institutional bridge from TradFi to DeFi with RWAs at the center."

According to RWA.xyz, the global tokenized asset market has expanded 380% in the past three years and continues to grow rapidly, reflecting an immense appetite for scalable infrastructure that supports institutional and retail adoption alike.

About Mantle

Mantle is a pioneering blockchain and ecosystem dedicated to bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). By delivering institutional-grade tokenization, liquidity access, and developer programs, Mantle empowers users and institutions with secure, compliant, and scalable financial solutions.

Mantle Group X: https://x.com/Mantle_Official

Media Contact

jessy@mantle.xyz

Jessy

Marketing PMO

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor