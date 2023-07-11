Mantra Softech takes another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat with the launch of SoundBox indigenously made in India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 11: Mantra Softech, a leading technology company, has recently announced the launch of payment SoundBox device, which has been indigenously designed and manufactured in India. This is yet another step taken by the company to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by contributing to the growth of indigenous development in the country.

The 4G SoundBox MS20 aims to provide merchants and customers with real-time voice-based payment alerts in all Indian languages. The compact soundbox is ideal for physical store merchants, such as grocery stores and retail merchants, who accept UPI and QR-based payments.

The SoundBox has been designed with a dedicated 4G SIM slot that is interoperable across networks to provide seamless data connectivity. According to the company's statement, the launch of the 4G SoundBox is a strategic move by Mantra to broaden its footprint in the digital payments space.

Hiren Bhandari, Co-Founder & Director of Mantra Softech, commented that the digital payments landscape in India has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, with the country emerging as one of the leading markets in this segment, primarily driven by the rapid adoption of online payments. He also said, in the FY'22 alone, one of the major fintech players in India processed over 5 billion online payment transactions alone, indicating a vast potential for market penetration and therefore Mantra sees this as a significant opportunity to expand its presence in the digital payments sector.

Bhandari further added, "We are ready to cater to the growing demands of new-age fintech companies and being an OEM, we can custom design and manufacture the SoundBox machines as per the needs of those companies".

During the launch of MS20, BFSI Industry Veteran and Senior Vice President, Mantra Softech Rajesh Prasad commented, "We are sure that our soundbox device will build confidence among merchants for accepting digital payments and this will further enhance fintech companies' and banks' reach in the digital payment space.

Mantra Softech is a global hi-tech manufacturer of biometric products and solutions. The company offers a wide range of products in the biometric and RFID industry. This dream project of like-minded visionaries started in 2006 continues to push the envelope on biometric system capabilities. Customer's rapidly growing requirements for complex and sophisticated security system are the inspiration behind Mantra's Innovative products and solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mantratec.com/

