Manufacturers of India's largest-selling Dryfruit Brand 'Nutraj', VKC Nuts wins the 'Most Innovative' Product award at INC Annual Meet

New Delhi [India], May 26: 'VKC Nuts, a homegrown company of Jammu, with India's largest-selling dry fruit brand 'Nutraj', is now making waves in London. The brand's Bactopure Product Range has won the 'Most Innovative' Product award at the INC Annual Meet held in London recently. International Nut & Dried Fruit Council INC (https://inc.nutfruit.org/organization/), headquartered in Spain, is the most prestigious organization representing the trade with leading processors, sellers, and buyers, of Nuts & Dried fruits from across the World, as its constituent members.

It's the first time an Indian Company has won such a coveted award and speaks of VKC commitment to bringing the best in Nuts and Dried Fruits to Indian Consumers - with Bactopure, the company has endeavored to offer India's first 'Certified Pathogen Free ' dry fruits wherein each consumer can visit the website through QR Code on Bactopure Pack and access the Certificate for the Batch issued by a NABL accredited Lab.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the awards, Gunjan Jain, Managing Director, VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd. said "Winning the prestigious Innovative Product Award at INC is a testament to our brand's commitment to driving innovation and delivering the best to our customers. VKC is committed to delivering the most exceptional and innovative category product in DNF category. This recognition also validates the efforts of our team from VKC which is constantly working towards manufacturing the best products possible. We continue our efforts in satisfying our consumers and delivering the best in every possible aspect."

VKC, a Four Generation Heritage Company, in Nuts & Dried Fruits - the promoter family along with its dedicated team of professionals is fully committed to creating a Nuts & Dried Fruit conglomerate that touches upon the lives of Indian and Global Consumers, reaching out with the widest assortment of Nuts, Seeds, Dried Fruits, Berries & Much More, with all their varieties and value-added derivatives.

To know more, visit website: https://www.nutraj.com/

