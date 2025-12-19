Manupatra Unveils AI Search, Once Again Redefining the Future of Legal Research in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 19: Twenty-five years ago, Manupatra disrupted the way legal research was conducted in India, setting a new standard for access, accuracy, and authority in legal information. Today, Manupatra is doing it again.

Manupatra proudly announces the launch of Manupatra AI Search, the next major leap in its journey of legal innovationpurpose-built to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals in an increasingly complex legal landscape.

Unlike generic AI systems trained on public data, which often lack authoritative sources, jurisdictional nuance, and precedential clarity, Manupatra AI Search is built on a proprietary, editorially enriched legal knowledge system developed over decades by legal experts. This foundation enables AI that works within the legal framework, not outside it.

AI That Understands Legal Intent, Not Just Keywords

Powered by advanced Semantic AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), Manupatra AI Search goes beyond traditional keyword-based research. It understands the intent behind a legal query, allowing users to search naturallyjust as they think.

There is no need to craft complex Boolean strings, worry about exact legal terminology, search synonyms, or correct minor errors. The system intelligently interprets the query and delivers precise, contextually relevant results.

For example, Manupatra AI Search can:

* Instantly connect the right to privacy with Article 21, the Puttaswamy judgment, and the broader framework of personal libertyeven when not explicitly stated

* Correctly interpret a mistyped "POSCO" as POCSO and surface the appropriate statutes and case law without delay

* It recognises duty of care, reasonable medical standards, breach causing injury, and medical error jurisprudence in assessing negligence by medical professionals.

Contextual Intelligence Built for Legal Confidence

Manupatra AI Search is not limited to document retrieval. It delivers contextual legal intelligence by enabling professionals to:

* Identify the most relevant and authoritative precedents

* Detect overruled, distinguished, or conflicting judgments

* Understand how courts have interpreted statutes over time

* Ask natural language legal questions and receive source-backed, explainable answers

"This is not AI for novelty," said Mr. Deepak Kapoor CEO of Manupatra. "It is contextual AI built for professional trustgrounded in authoritative data, editorial expertise, and a deep understanding of legal reasoning."

A Game-Changer for Legal Research in India

By combining proprietary legal data, decades of editorial enrichmentincluding citations, judicial treatment, cross-references, and interpretive summariesand AI designed for real-world legal decision-making, Manupatra AI Search sets a new benchmark as a true trailblazer in legal AI.

This is the future of legal research: faster, smarter, and remarkably intuitive.

Legal professionals across India can now experience Manupatra AI Search first hand through a Free Trial and Live Demodiscover why it is being called a game-changer for legal research in India and book a demo today.

About Manupatra

For over 25 years, Manupatra has been empowering India's legal ecosystem by digitizing legal information, democratizing access to law, and delivering reliable solutions at scale. We enable law firms, courts, corporates, government institutions, academia, and citizens with trusted legal intelligence and technology.

Our solutions power the legal world across legal research, AI tools, compliance, case management, IP management, contracts, legal education, and neutral citationhelping professionals make informed decisions with confidence.

For more information, visit www.manupatra.ai or contact svaishnava@manupatra.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor