Map My Tour Launches India’s First Fully-Automated, AI-Powered Travel Planning Platform

New Delhi [India], July 15:In 2017, two young men, Animesh Verma and Prakhar Ashok Mahore, met in college. They were not just classmates; they quickly became best friends. Both were from a software background, but what brought them even closer was something beyond studies — a deep and natural love for travel.

College life was full of pressure, exams, and responsibilities, but whenever they had the chance, they would pack their bags and leave for short trips. Whether it was the calm of the hills or the charm of an unexplored village, they found peace and joy in traveling. These weren't just trips; they were their way of breathing, of dreaming.

As their bond grew stronger, so did a thought in their minds — what if we could do something that makes traveling easier for people like us?

But life had other plans. After college, they went their separate ways. Prakhar went back to his hometown to support his family. Animesh, even with a software background, decided not to join a tech firm. Instead, he took a job in the tour and travel industry because he knew in his heart that travel was what truly excited him.

A Dream That Stayed Alive

While working in the travel company, Animesh learned the inside picture. He saw how the travel sector was still running with outdated systems. Most companies were following old-fashioned methods — taking manual requests, building fixed packages, and offering the same services to every kind of traveler.

There was no personalisation, no emotional connection, and no freedom for the customer to create their own travel experience.

He remembered how, during college trips, he and Prakhar used to struggle with booking hotels, waiting for confirmation calls, and trying to manage everything manually. Those same problems still existed.

One night, frustrated yet hopeful, Animesh called Prakhar.

He said, “It's time to build what we once dreamed of. Let's do it together.”

And that single phone call brought the two friends back together — not as students, but as co-founders ready to make a difference.

The Birth of Map My Tour

They started from scratch — no office, no team, and no outside funding. What they had was a clear vision and unshakable passion. They wanted to create a platform where every traveller could feel empowered, independent, and in control of their journey.

After days of brainstorming, they came up with the name “Map My Tour.”

Simple. Memorable. Direct.

It wasn't just a name; it was a message: “This is your journey. You map it. You design it.”

They wanted to give power back to the traveler — to map their tour, the way they want, with full freedom and flexibility.

The Platform With a Purpose

Map My Tour is not like traditional travel websites. It is fully automated and customer-friendly. The primary objective is to eliminate intermediaries and grant users complete control. Instead of waiting for a travel agent to build a package, customers can now design their own travel experience from start to finish.

On the website, users can choose:

Destination

Dates

Budget

Travel class (luxury, budget, or economical)

Number of days

Activities

And with the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence), the system generates a day-wise itinerary instantly.

It is not just smart; it's personal. Every plan is tailored to the user based on their interests, comfort, and budget.

Customers can also choose from ready-made packages or modify them to suit their own needs. The process is smooth, transparent, and quick.

More Than Just Booking – A Whole Ecosystem

Map My Tour is not just a website for booking hotels, flights, and cabs. It is a complete digital travel ecosystem.

Each customer receives their login with a wallet system, where they can store money, earn cashback, interest, and pay later through EMI if needed. The Map My Wallet is an innovative and secure way to manage your travel budget.

There's also a unique social feature. Customers can post where they are going, and others can join them. It's a community-driven travel feed. If you upload your travel pictures or videos, and others like or share them, you can earn real money in your wallet. The more you share, the more you earn.

Another interesting feature is the travel savings program. If someone deposits ₹ 1,000 every month for 10 months, they receive a ₹12,000 travel voucher. It's a simple, rewarding way to save for your next adventure.

Map My Tour for Businesses

The platform is not just built for travelers. It also supports hotels, drivers, guides, and travel agents. With special dashboards like Map My Vendor and Map My Agent, they can manage bookings, talk to customers, and grow their businesses without needing to hire a technical team.

This makes it easy for small businesses to join the digital travel world.

The Challenge of Competing With Giants

MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, and other big names dominate the travel industry in India. They have huge budgets, large teams, and national recognition. But Animesh and Prakhar didn't try to copy them. They chose to do something different.

They focused on people, not just packages.

They focused on emotions instead of just systems.

And they focused on personal travel experiences instead of mass-market products.

That's what makes Map My Tour stand out. It's built with heart, not just code.

The Promise of Map My Tour

Animesh and Prakhar created Map My Tour with one belief:

Travel is not a transaction. It's a transformation.

Every journey has a story. Every trip changes us in some way. And every traveller deserves to have a trip that is their own, designed by them, not forced upon them.

The company's tagline — Travel

World with Class — means that no matter your budget, you can experience travel in a stylish, smooth, and satisfying way. Travel doesn't have to be expensive to be special. And luxury doesn't mean spending more — it means feeling cared for, valued, and comfortable.

Where It's Going

Today, Map My Tour is experiencing rapid growth. New features are coming soon — including advanced AI planning, real-time chat with fellow travellers, loyalty rewards, and offline franchise models.

But no matter how much it grows, one thing will never change — its soul.

Map My Tour will always be a place for dreamers, planners, backpackers, families, and storytellers. A place where travel is made personal again.

So, whether you are booking your first solo trip or planning a grand family tour, Map My Tour welcomes you.

Visit www.mapmytour.in to explore the features and begin your own story. Because here, you are not just a customer.

