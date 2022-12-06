MapMyGenome launches its affordable Pharmacogenomics solution MedicaMap covering more than 165 drugs

MapMyGenome, India's premier preventive genomics company, launched its pharmacogenomics solution MedicaMap on December 4, 2022.

Dr Annie Q Hasan, Founder & President of the Board of Genetic Counseling India, gave the keynote speech. She said, "Medicines are usually prescribed using a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. But variations in individuals' DNA lead to variations in their response to medication."

MapMyGenome CEO Anu Acharya said, "MedicaMap is a one of a kind phamacogenomic product which provides you detailed analysis of your body's response to medicine based on your genetic makeup.

It is affordable, non-invasive, once-in-a lifetime. You can do it from your own home. We have introduced it at Rs.6499 for over 165 drugs, which is probably the lowest price."

MedicaMap™ is MapMyGenome's cutting-edge pharmacogenomic solution that analyses an individual's response to medicines, based on genetic makeup. This pharmacogenomic solution analyses 165+ US-FDA-approved drugs across 12 different specialties such as psychiatry, oncology, cardiology, diabetology, and many more.

According to a study published in The Pharmacogenomics Journal, Indians have a higher risk for medicine-induced heart-related cases compared with the West.

The study also shows Indians' varied responses to widely used medicines like warfarin (anti-coagulant drugs), metformin (diabetes drug), and clopidogrel (antiplatelet drug). The varied response to medicines among Indians highlights the significance of creating India-specific comprehensive pharmacogenomic data.

MedicaMap covers common medicines like metformin, clopidogrel, warfarin, codeine, and many other medicines commonly used by Indians.

MedicaMap gives an easy-to-read comprehensive report on medicines' toxicity and efficacy for a person. It helps clinicians to identify alternate medicine or adjust the dosage according to an individual's genetic profile for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of any health condition.

What is Pharmacogenomics?

Pharmacogenetics is the study of how a person's genetic makeup affects the metabolism of medications. The more drugs the patient is taking the more likely the risk of an adverse drug reaction. Testing DNA to determine how one metabolises medications can help doctors to prescribe the best medication and the right dose.

In the last decade, the use of pharmacogenomics significantly impacted treatment decisions for many patients, especially in major specialties like cardiology, oncology, diabetology, psychiatry, etc.

MapMyGenome™ is India's leading preventive genomics company that inspires people to be proactive about their health. Founded in 2013, MapMyGenome started with a vision to 'Touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030.'

The company offers personalized health solutions based on preventive genomic tests that help people understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counseling, MapMyGenome helps individuals to prevent diseases, find the right medicines, and design nutritional plans. The test also enables individuals to discover their ethnic roots.

MapMyGenome's workforce in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi comprises biotechnologists, statisticians, geneticists, bioinformatics experts, and medical counselors.

Genomepatri, MyFitGene, MyNutriGene, Gynaecmap, Cardiomap, BeautyMap etc. are some of the preventive genomics solutions MapMyGenome offers. The company has expertise in next-generation sequencing solutions like Whole Exome & Whole Genome Sequencing, Carrier Screening Tests, BRCA tests, etc. MapMyGenome also provides a wide range of diagnostic tests to cater to people of all age groups.

To know more, visit our website:

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor