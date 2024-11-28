Marching Sheep Presents ELEVATE Confex and Awards: A Bold Step Towards Inclusive Leadership

New Delhi [India], November 28: ELEVATE Confex & Awards 2024, a historic event that has the potential to revolutionize the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) landscape, will take place at the Holiday Inn New Delhi International Airport Hotel on November 29, 2024. This year’s topic, “Bold Conversations, Real Impact: Leading DEI with Authenticity and Action,” presented by Marching Sheep, promises to be an exciting forum where industry champions, thought leaders, and change-makers will come together to redefine inclusion. With a packed schedule that includes thought-provoking panel discussions, captivating keynote addresses, and motivational success stories, the event will spark important conversations and practical solutions.

Keynote speakers at the event will include Marching Sheep founder and CEO , Sonica Aron, who will explore the changing DEI landscape and emphasize the importance of belonging as a business driver. Additionally, attendees can anticipate engaging panel discussions that will cover subjects including overcoming DEI obstacles and using AI to promote inclusivity, providing useful insights and implementable takeaways. The esteemed Marching Sheep Awards, which honor institutions and individuals who have established outstanding standards in DEIB, will take place at the end of the evening.

Sonica Aron, Founder Marching Sheep states, “Fostering communities of authentic belonging where each person feels seen, heard, and appreciated is the goal of true DEI, which goes beyond representation. It involves more than simply policies and measures; it involves establishing conditions that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion as a way of life. Fundamentally, DEI is a process that turns work environments into hubs of cooperation, creativity, and trust. Elevate Confex & Awards 2024 is a call to action for companies to embrace this change as an economic need and a moral obligation, moving beyond token gestures. Organizations can unleash the potential of their workforce by adhering to these principles, which will promote long-term growth and significant influence.”

Marching Sheep in collaboration with Gain Skill brings together innovation and inclusivity with a stellar lineup of speakers Including DEI advocates and thought Leaders like Lavanya Shrinagesh, Akshay Tyagi, Bhavna Batra, Rubi Khan, Renu Bohra, Tarun Vohra and many more from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, and finance. This will help industry leaders join a movement that is influencing how society and the workplace will develop in the future.

About Marching Sheep

Marching Sheep is a leading OD and DEI consulting firm dedicated to enhancing organizational profitability and productivity through tailored people management solutions. They are seen as thought leaders in the space, having delivered on assignments for more than 400 clients across 50+ countries. Their Founder and CEO is one of the most sought after speakers and facilitators for her bold, authentic and progressive approach.

The team has deep expertise based on extensive on ground research and in depth work in fields like leadership development journeys, Talent management, Change Management, Culture building and much more.

