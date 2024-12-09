Marching Sheep’s DEI Summit Recognizes Excellence in Inclusion

New Delhi [India], December 09: Marching Sheep, the leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Organizational Development (OD) consulting firm in India, celebrated outstanding leaders and companies that have established standards for creating inclusive workplaces as it wrapped off its historic DEI Summit. The event, which took place on November 29, 2024, gathered together business pioneers, thinking leaders, and DEI activists to reaffirm the dedication to creating diverse and equitable corporate cultures.

Strong debates, practical ideas, and expert-led sessions addressing gender diversity, PWD empowerment, LGBTQIA+ rights, and women’s inclusion characterized the conference. As a fitting conclusion, Marching Sheep highlighted the people and groups at the forefront of the DEI movement and honored exceptional accomplishments with its prestigious awards.The awards celebrated exceptional contributions to DEI, with Livpure being recognized as the Progressive Leader of the Year for demonstrating visionary leadership in embedding DEI practices into their organizational ethos and driving measurable change. Akshay Tyagi, awarded Ally of the Year, was honored for championing allyship, creating safe spaces, and actively supporting marginalized communities in his professional and personal endeavors. Bhavna Batra, celebrated as The Fearless Advocate of Inclusion, was acknowledged for her unwavering advocacy, bold initiatives, and tireless efforts to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable. Tarun Vohra received the Veteran Inclusion – Leading from the Front award for his long-standing contributions and leadership in advancing inclusion and equity across diverse groups. Publicis Groupe was recognized for Building Safe Workplaces, demonstrating exemplary efforts in establishing inclusive environments where employees can thrive without fear or bias. Lastly, P&G was awarded for Driving Cultural and Ethnic Inclusion, applauded for their impactful initiatives that set industry standards in embracing cultural and ethnic diversity.

Commenting on the awards, Sonica Aron, Founder and CEO of Marching Sheep, said “These awards are a testament to the incredible strides made by individuals and organizations in advancing the DEI agenda. Each winner has shown that fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to build workplaces where everyone can thrive. Their efforts inspire us all to keep pushing boundaries and creating environments where inclusion is not just a policy but a lived reality.”

Marching Sheep’s ground-breaking “Marching with PrideTM Toolkit,” which aims to empower LGBTQIA+ talent and promote allyship in workplaces, was also unveiled at the summit. The toolkit’s thorough seminars and practical tactics are intended to assist organizations in implementing inclusive policies with ease. With newfound determination, attendees departed the summit with useful tools, tactics, and a network of DEI advocates to help them effect significant change in their companies.

About Marching Sheep: https://www.marchingsheep.com/

Marching Sheep is a leading OD and DEI consulting firm dedicated to enhancing organizational profitability and productivity through tailored people management solutions. They are seen as thought leaders in the space, having delivered on assignments for more than 400 clients across 50+ countries. Their Founder and CEO is one of the most sought after speakers and facilitators for her bold, authentic and progressive approach.

The team has deep expertise based on extensive on ground research and in depth work in fields like leadership development journeys, Talent management, Change Management, Culture building and much more.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor