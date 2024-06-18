"Marco" first look poster hits the excitement level

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Unni Mukundan's films have a special fan base as they are among the leading young heroes. An example of this is the good attention that the actor gets for each of his new films. But apart from the fans, the Unni Mukundan-Hanif Adeni combo's new movie 'Marco', which is waiting for all the movie lovers alike, is quite special.

Under the banner of Cubes Entertainment, Sherif Muhammad and Unni Mukundan Films joined for the full packed action film 'Marco' is being produced on the big screen. A first look poster of 'Marco' has been released today, and the hope is burning like the wind blowing in the coal.All the posters of the film, which has been in the news since the time of its announcement, have created a huge hit among the audience. Without further ado, the first look poster has also repeated that hit. The poster has gone viral on social media. And expectations for Marco have also been hyped. The audience is very confident about this movie. The biggest reason for fans' excitement is that Unni Mukundan is coming as the hero in the action thriller directed by Hanif Adeni.

After the repeated successes of massive hits like Malikappuram and the Tamil film Garudaan and the brilliance of the 100 crore club, Unni Mukundan's arrival with 'Marco' is getting the audience excited. Apart from being a film that demands a great theatrical experience, reports from the film industry say that the film is an edge-of-the-seat action thriller packed with more than five massive action sequences. Marco will be a film like Animal which is a huge hit in recent times. This is the first time in Malayalam that there is a mass violence film. The action scenes are handled by the best action choreographers of Bollywood and Kollywood including Kalaking Sun. Although the makers have not released much news regarding Marco, the reports suggest that Marco is a pan-Indian level movie.

The specifics are not over yet. Ravi Basrur, the music director of Indian cinema's biggest hit 'KGF', is composing the music for Marco, which is adding to the demand for the film. Marco is a Malayalam movie where Ravi Basrur is directing music for the first time. In Hanif Adeni's own film 'Mikhail', the villain Marco Jr. played by Unni Mukundan is the central character in this film. Another specialty of Marco is the credit of being the first villain spin-off film in Malayalam. Markoil is a big budget mass action entertainer and the heroine and other main characters are from Bollywood. Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhansingh and Abhimanyu Thilakan playing the lead role in Turbo. The film also stars prominent stars like Rati Thareja and some newcomers.

Cubes International is a company that has made its mark in various industries Cubes The film is jointly produced by Sharif Muhammad and Unni Mukundan Films under the banner of Entertainment. Marco is the first film produced by industry giants Cubes International. Besides Marco, Cubes has other big projects on its list.

Cinematography - Chandru Selvaraj. Editing by Shameer Muhammad.

Art Direction - Sunil Das.

Makeup - Sudhi Surendran.

Costume Design -Dhanya Balakrishnan.

Chief Associate Director- Symantak Pradeep.

Production Executive - Binu Manambur Production Controller- Deepak Parameswaran

