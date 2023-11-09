MarcoWagon Expands Its Footprint in the Middle East and Russia with a Stunning Array of Renowned Indian Fashion Brands

New Delhi (India), November 9: In the ever-evolving landscape of online fashion retail, MarcoWagon stands as a dynamic and innovative force that has ﬁrmly established its global presence. With a track record of introducing an array of international brands across prominent Indian e-commerce platforms like Ajio, Myntra, Nykaa, and Flipkart, the company has now set a strong foothold on new horizons – the Middle East and Russia.

MarcoWagon’s strategic move into the Middle East and Russia underscores its unwavering commitment to becoming a leading global player in the distribution of fashion and lifestyle brands. This expansion has been made possible through strategic alliances with top-tier retailers and online platforms in the Middle East such as Noon, Namsi, Center Point, Stylli, and in Russia with Lamoda, Ozon and Familia group.

The Middle East has always had a rich and diverse fashion culture, with a penchant for unique and intricate designs. Recognizing this opportunity, Marcowagon has identiﬁed this gap, & launched renowned Indian brands, such as Hidesign, Masaba, Manyavar, AND, Global Desi, Zivame, Daily Objects, Biba, W, INDYA, and many more in the market, to cater to the discerning tastes of global Indian consumers. These brands epitomize the beauty and grace of Indian fashion, offering a wide array of traditional and contemporary styles.

The company’s commitment to global expansion remains unwavering. In addition to the Middle East and Russia, MarcoWagon actively engages with growing markets like Turkey, Eastern Europe, and South America, providing an even wider range of choices to fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

“MarcoWagon’s expansion into the Middle East and Russia is proof of our strong retailer partnerships and one-stop logistics management. We make it seamless for our Indian brand partners to enter global markets and achieve strong business results” Says Founder and CEO, Zenil Shah, Marco Wagon India and Zomoda Global LLC.

Visit: https://marcowagon.com/

