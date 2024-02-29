SRV Media

Yoshkar-Ola [Russia], February 29: From March 1st to March 7th, 2024, the spotlight will be on Sochi, Russia, as it plays host to the eagerly anticipated World Youth Festival. With over 20,000 participants hailing from various corners of the globe, including foreigners, young leaders, and talents, the festival aims to forge connections among active youth, shaping a new multipolar world grounded in justice, mutual respect, and understanding.

Among the esteemed participants are the best and brightest students from Russian universities, including a dedicated contingent from Mari State University in Yoshkar-Ola. Renowned for its academic excellence and vibrant student community, Mari State University stands out as a leader in Russia, particularly in terms of its sizable Indian student population. With around 1500 Indian students calling Mari State University home, the institution serves as a melting pot of cultures, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

The Indian students at Mari State University are poised to make their mark on the global stage as part of the university's delegation to the World Youth Festival. Selected for their active involvement in social and cultural activities, alongside their academic achievements, these students embody the spirit of youth leadership and engagement. Their participation underscores the strong bond between Russia and India, reflecting the fruitful cooperation fostered through platforms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"I am proud to see our students from Mari State University represent our institution and our country on the global stage at the World Youth Festival. Their active involvement in social and cultural activities, alongside their academic achievements, exemplifies the spirit of youth leadership and engagement that we strive to foster at our university." - Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N, Rector of Mari State University

The World Youth Festival serves as a unique platform for the development and strengthening of international humanitarian, national, and cultural ties. As the host nation, Russia has spared no effort in creating a conducive environment for the growth and empowerment of young individuals, both domestically and internationally. The festival stands as a testament to Russia's commitment to providing opportunities for the development of young Russians and foreign visitors alike.

Through events like the World Youth Festival, Russia continues to demonstrate its dedication to fostering global cooperation and understanding among youth. Participants will engage in dialogue, cultural exchange, and collaborative action, laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and harmonious future.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming World Youth Festival, Mari State University stands ready to showcase the talent, diversity, and spirit of its students on the international stage. Together with their peers from around the world, they will contribute to the collective effort of building a brighter tomorrow, guided by principles of justice, mutual respect, and understanding.

