'Maritime 10K Challenge' Triumphs with Havas Play and MyGALF as Partners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Following a remarkable collaboration, MyGALF is celebrated as the corporate wellness partner, and Havas Play India, the sports, entertainment, and content agency of Havas Media Network India, is lauded as the support partner for the exclusive 'Maritime 10K Challenge,' organized by K2K Sports Management in association with the Mumbai Port Authority that took place on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024. This groundbreaking event combined fitness, environmental stewardship, and community engagement in a spectacular showcase along Mumbai's iconic waterfront.

The 'Maritime 10K Challenge' successfully galvanized individuals and corporations towards a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem. With the support of the Mumbai Port Authority, this event stands as a testament to the power of partnerships in driving positive change. The event followed Havas Play India's first IP in India, 'Ganga Kinare,' focused on conserving River Ganga for future generations. With the launch of the 'Maritime 10K Challenge,' Havas Play reinforces one of the critical ethos of Havas - making a meaningful difference to the larger community around us.

Commencing at Princess Dock, Mumbai, participants embarked on a scenic journey, witnessing the beauty of Mumbai docks, the expansive ocean, cruise ships, and the iconic Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). This unique route not only offered a picturesque backdrop but also underscored the importance of preserving our maritime environment.

In a joint statement with K2K, MyGALF, and Havas Play, Kiran Phadnis and Kapil Arora Partners of K2K, Amit Vasistha CEO MyGALF, and R. Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, and Rajika Mittra, Managing Partner of Havas Play, expressed their excitement, saying, "This was yet another exciting collaboration for us. One of our guiding principles is making a meaningful difference to society at large. We seek out opportunities to imbue even greater meaning that has the potential to make a lasting impact. The cause that the event stood for is something especially close to our hearts, and we are very excited to see the same sentiment reflected in the participants' enthusiasm. Working towards the betterment and conservation of our ocean ecosystem has never been this scenic, what with the absolutely breathtaking views of the Mumbai waterfront."

Kapil Arora, Race Director, who is also an Ironman 140.6 miles Triathlete & Partner K2K Sports Management, emphasized the event's post-event significance, stating, "The 'Maritime 10K Challenge' was more than just a run; it was an opportunity to make a tangible difference. By running within the private space of Mumbai Port Trust Dock area, participants actively contributed to the cause of cleaner oceans and a healthier planet."

Amit Vasistha, Founder and CEO of MyGALF, Corporate Wellness Partner to the event, highlighted the event's dual focus on a healthy lifestyle and environmental consciousness, stating, "As corporate wellness partners, MyGALF is thrilled to have supported an event that not only encouraged a healthy and active lifestyle but also addressed critical environmental challenges. The Maritime 10k Challenge reflected our shared values and underscored the importance of corporate wellness in today's fast-paced world."

The event featured various age categories, including competitive and non-competitive runs (5Kms, 10Kms), walks (3Kms), and a competitive cycling race (10kms). Additionally, the Corporate Challenge recognized outstanding contributions in areas such as participation, charity, creativity, and enthusiasm.

