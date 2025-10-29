Mark the Festival of Lights with Angie Homes Festive Collection

New Delhi [India], October 29: This festive season, Angie Homes invites you to celebrate the occasion with timeless beauty and delightful warmth with our Festive Collection — a selection of beautifully crafted Indian pieces that embody the essence of India whilst incorporating the sensibilities of a cosmopolitan home. The collection radiates beauty and tranquillity into homes whilst reflecting Angie's signature craftsmanship, luxury, and charm.

The key accents of the collection are the Sia Lantern in Gold Brass Finish which combines traditional and current design; the Luxury Silver-Plated Round Thali, ideal for gifting and festive rituals; and the Diya Multi Candle Rangoli Thali in Gold Finish, a stunning centerpiece inspired artfully to glow for auspicious occasions. Adding a new flair are Candle Holders in Rose Gold and Brass Finish are designed to add warmth and elegance to any celebration.

Founder Anjaleka Kripalani shares, “At Angie Homes, we believe that festive décor should go beyond ornamentation — it should tell a story of love, light, and legacy. Our new collection celebrates this spirit through pieces that bring joy, beauty, and meaning to every home.”

Whether gifting your loved ones or a glorious gift to your own home, the Festive Collection for the season of lights will elevate your experience of craftsmanship and luxury.

Angie Homes has introduced its new mobile app for home shopping, gifting and many more.

