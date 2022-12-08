Market leader in International Beauty Retail and Distribution in India, Baccarose launches a fragrance series in collaboration with HRX by Hrithik Roshan

The Partnership will see a strategic alliance & collaboration effort to drive the locker room strategy for HRX franchise.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Baccarose, a leading player for luxury beauty products in India, announces its collaboration with HRX, India’s first homegrown fitness brand- jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. HRX & Baccarose have joined hands to co-create the fragrance line through extensive research and feedback, incorporated via their respective market analysis and insights.

Being a leading player for luxury beauty products in India, Baccarose aspires to widen its horizon by appropriately applying the expertise of its core brands team and to create its very own portfolio of Licensee brands in association with top Indian brands in the fashion, fitness, music and lifestyle industry.

The scents outline the ethos of both brands as they launch a range of EDTs and Deodorants for the GEN Z and Millennials who thrive on always smelling good, and not just from AM to PM. It may be the GYM or any other PHYSICAL ACTIVITY; the idea is to always stay on top of their fitness and freshness game.

The HRX FRAGRANCE crafted by Baccarose Perfumes includes 4 EDTs and 4 Deodorants for men: Escape, Charge, Extreme and Edge. The women’s range will see 2 EDTs and 2 Deodorants: Impact and Power. The range is created for a diverse group of fitness, sports and active enthusiasts, the health-conscious individuals & generally all those who have a keen interest to look and feel good throughout the day in the midst of all their activities. This strategic collaboration aims to extend the usage amongst the HRX loyalists & their communities.

On the new launch, Mr. Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder and CEO at HRX, says, “HRX is an extremely customer-centric brand and has established itself as a solid homegrown brand with a quality eco-system of products. As a brand-led by innovation, we recognize the needs of sports and fitness enthusiasts. Our Partnership with Baccarose was very thoughtful as we share similar values and ethos. We wanted to create fragrances with a feel-good factor, uncompromised looks, and a long-lasting effect. Keeping this in mind, we have produced a range of fresh and sporty fragrances for men and women.”

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd, says, “Baccarose, being a leader in the luxury beauty industry is now looking at collaborating with various Indian brands & celebrities to help develop the beauty industry locally & have a rich portfolio of our own creations in beauty brands and HRX, being a homegrown fitness brand is a great brand to partner with. Today, in strategizing to build the identity of all our brands, we focus heavily on innovative marketing plans, leverage our long-standing relationships with various partners and keep strengthening our large distribution network.”

THE FRAGRANCE –

HRX Men’s Range:

HRX Escape EDT and Deo –

Ready to get transported to a world of freshness, where the sky is the limit? Escape from HRX is a Citrus Aquatic fragrance which has refreshing top notes of lemon, rosemary, bergamot, neroli and pineapple, that are coupled with aromatic heart notes of jasmine, cyclamen, oakmoss and coriander. A melange of masculine woody notes of musk, cedar, oakmoss, sandalwood, cardamom, tonka bean, Brazilian rose wood ensure that the fragrance is fresh yet sophisticated.

HRX Charge EDT and Deo –

Want a fragrance that works as hard as you do? Then Charge from HRX is the perfume from you! This Aquatic EDT has top notes of bergamot, mint and lime that are instantly refreshing. An intriguing combination of guaiacwood, lavender and rose combine with sophisticated notes of musk, tonka and moss to create a long-lasting fragrance that lingers for hours.

HRX Extreme EDT and Deo –

Be unstoppably you! Extreme from HRX is a fragrance that combines irresistible notes of marine, grapefruit and mandarin orange with a captivating combo of jasmine and bay leaf. A smoky-woody base note of ambergis, guaiac wood, oak moss and patchouli anchors the fragrance and will take your confidence to the next level.

HRX Edge EDT and Deo –

Make your mark with Edge from HRX. This aromatic-woody fragrance is perfect for the guy who wants it all. Spicy pink pepper and clary sage meet bergamot, Haitian vetiver and leather to create a smooth, sophisticated fragrance that’s distinctly masculine. A delectable base composed of notes of ambroxan, akigalawood, Indonesian patchouli leaf and cacao pod will ensure you’re smelling great while you’re living your best life.

HRX Womens Range:

HRX Impact EDT and Deo –

Beautiful things happen when citrus meets floral. HRX Impact is a feminine fragrance which contains fresh marine and green accords that meet a floral bouquet of lily of the valley, mirabelle and freesia for a beautiful match. A classic combination of amber and woody notes will ensure you smell sophisticated all day long!

HRX Power EDT and Deo –

HRX Power is the ultimate floral-fruity fragrance that combines juicy peaches, green apple and black currant with sumptuous rose, jasmine and musk. A seductive trio of musk, woods and patchouli anchor the fragrance and ensure you’re smelling great all day long!

THE PACKAGING –

HRX activewear fragrance bottles are crafted to perfection to uplift and galvanize your mood. The men’s range will be available in vibrant colours like orange, aqua blue, grey and black, while the women’s range will see fresh summer colours like tangerine orange and neon green-blue.

Price & Availability –

Male Line – Escape, Charge, Extreme, Edge

EDT (100ML)- Rs. 1999

Deo (250ML)- Rs. 450

Female Line – Impact, Power

EDT (100ML)- Rs. 1999

Deo (150ML)- Rs. 350

Available on

Ecom- Myntra + Flipkart Exclusive

Offline: Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Central, Health & Glow

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://hrxbrand.com/home

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hrxbrand/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hrxbrand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hrxbrand

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hrxbrand

About Baccarose:

IN 1984, Mr. Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry.

With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India.

The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

