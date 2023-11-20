Market rollercoaster: Sensex and Nifty navigate fluctuations, conclude in the red amid global market uncertainties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Monday's trading session witnessed a mix of fluctuations, ultimately concluding with both Sensex and Nifty closing in the red.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex reported a dip of 139.58 points, settling at 65,655.15, while the NSE Nifty declined by 37.80 points, closing at 19,694.00.

The market mood was notably influenced by global cues, particularly the cautious sentiment from the US markets and uncertainties surrounding the US monetary policy.

Among the Nifty companies, Divi's Lab, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Coal India emerged as the top gainers. On the flip side, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI Life, and Ultra Cement faced losses, contributing to the negative close.

Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director, Profit Idea, said, "Benchmark indices kicked off the week on a subdued note, with weakness in metal, auto, and FMCG stocks limiting gains. The BSE Sensex experienced a downturn of 321 points from its peak, concluding at 65,789, while the NSE Nifty50 retreated by 62.45 points from its high, settling at 19,694".

He added, "On the NSE Nifty 50, the top losers included Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, and Ultra Tech Cement. In contrast, the top gainers were Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Coal India. In the sectoral landscape, the Nifty Auto index declined by 0.77 per cent, the Nifty Media by 0.53 per cent, the Nifty Metal by 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty FMCG index by 0.40 per cent. Conversely, the Nifty IT index exhibited a gain of 0.57 per cent".

The trading day highlighted weakness in metal, auto, and FMCG stocks, impacting the overall market performance.

The Nifty Auto index, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal reported declines of 0.77 per cent, 0.53 per cent, and 0.48 per cent, respectively. However, the Nifty IT index stood out with a gain of 0.57 per cent.

"Stocks touching their 52-week highs included Oberoi Realty, REC, Trent, Power Finance Corporation, HCL Technologies, and Persistent Systems. On the flip side, Rajesh Exports, Committed Agro, SKS Textiles, Adani Wilmar, and IRM Energy emerged as the top losers on NSE at 52-week lows", said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal stated, "Global shares displayed a mixed trend on Monday after Wall Street marked its third consecutive positive close. Germany's DAX fell 0.1 per cent to 15,907.92, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3 per cent to 7,256.93. The FTSE 100 in Britain was down 0.3 per cent at 7,481.86. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained virtually unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced a 0.6 per cent decline after surpassing its September peak and reaching a 33-year high".

The global market scenario displayed a mixed trend, with Germany's DAX falling by 0.1 per cent, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3 per cent.

The FTSE 100 in Britain was down 0.3 per cent, reflecting an overall uncertainty in global markets. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced a 0.6 per cent decline after reaching a 33-year high.

As the week unfolds, market participants will be closely monitoring global developments and central bank actions for potential impacts on Indian markets.

The mixed global cues suggest ongoing market sensitivity to geopolitical and economic factors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor