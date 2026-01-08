Marking 1.75 million sq. ft of development, Platinum Corp. targets 3.5 million sq. ft in prime Western suburbs and revenues of Rs 3,500 cr.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: In the fifteen years since its inception, Platinum Corp. has essayed a pivotal role in the transformation of Mumbai's real estate landscape - backed by their strong ethos of blending luxury with value, the group has established a strong and consistent execution record that encompasses over 1.75 million sq. ft. of high-quality real estate, creating long-term value for more than 1,500 families. And now, the developer is targeting an ambitious one million sq. ft of development in key Western suburbs, including Khar, Bandra and Santacruz.

Established in 2011, Platinum Corp.'s success story has been built on the bedrock of choosing the right locations, anticipating how cities evolve, and creating holistic lifestyle value for residents. This philosophy continues to guide every Platinum Corp. development. The foundational pillars of their growth story are timely micro-market selection and intelligent planning that incorporates seamless functionality, community-focused spaces and sustainable practices, which have translated into a strong and consistent execution record - the developer has delivered numerous high quality projects on schedule, creating long-term value for more than 1,500 families.

One of the defining milestones was the early identification of Andheri as a high-potential growth corridor. Surrounded by premium pin codes and backed by future-forward infrastructure such as metro connectivity, upgraded road networks, and the coastal road, Andheri presented a rare opportunity for value-led redevelopment. By creating thoughtfully designed, mid-sized homes that offered aspirational living at highly competitive price points compared to neighbouring micro-markets, Platinum Corp.'s projects have empowered homebuyers to enjoy superior connectivity, strong capital appreciation, and a lifestyle upgrade, while effectively redefining parts of Andheri as an extension of more premium residential zones through the quality and scale of development delivered by the group.

At this juncture, Platinum Corp. is poised to scale significantly with a portfolio that now extends beyond residential developments to include iconic towers, lifestyle-oriented gated communities, and select commercial and retail projects, all of which are located in carefully chosen micro-markets across Mumbai. The developer currently has nearly 1 million sq. ft under development, to be followed by an additional 2.50 million sq. ft, including marquee projects in Khar, Bandra, and Santacruz. Platinum Corp. aims to develop elite luxury residences in these locationshomes that are aspirational yet wisely priced through efficient planning and design. This approach will allow their projects to appeal equally to discerning homebuyers and long-term investors. The group has its sights trained on three launches that are planned for early 2026, and has nine projects in the pipeline that will yield a combined revenue of nearly Rs 3,500 cr.

Vishal Ratanghayra, founder and CEO of Platinum Corp. said, "In Mumbai's competitive real estate landscape, Platinum Corp. is differentiated by our unwavering commitment, consistent execution and a design-led ethos focused on creating aspirational luxury homes that exceed customer expectations. We work very closely with housing societiestaking the time to understand their aspirations, lifestyle needs, and neighbourhood contextso that each development is aligned with genuine market demand. Our site selection is equally thoughtful, focusing on locations that not only enhance quality of living but also offer strong long-term appreciation and returns on investment for homebuyers."

About:

Platinum Corp. is a professionally managed, forward-looking real estate development group anchored in Mumbai's dynamic redevelopment landscape. Emerging as one of the city's most promising and location-driven brands, Platinum Corp. is distinguished by its commitment to timely delivery, thoughtful planning, and a deep-rooted customer-centric philosophy. The company aims to offer more than just well-constructed buildings it seeks to redefine living experiences that reflect modern aspirations, urban sensibilities, and long-term value.

For more information log onto - https://www.platinumcorpprojects.com/

