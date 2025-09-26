Marko & Brando: 8 Years of Saying ‘No’ to Ordinary

Established in 2017, Marko & Brando has swiftly risen to become one of the most prominent names in Kolkata’s digital marketing landscape. With a track record of consistent growth and innovation, the agency has earned the trust of several leading regional and National brands, positioning itself as a preferred partner for end-to-end digital strategy and execution.

Founded by Shreyansh Rohatgi, a bootstrapped startup, Marko & Brando was built from the ground up with utmost passion and a clear vision - to bridge the gap between creativity and performance. Under his able leadership, the agency has delivered beyond just impactful campaigns across diverse industries; it has been a constant partner for brands in their pursuit of success in the market

The Business Heads take

“Looking back on the last eight years, the journey has been nothing short of transformative. From humble beginnings, we’ve evolved into a powerhouse agency, driven by precision, passion, and a deep commitment to our clients.

What began as a spark in 2017, ignited by our founder’s vision, quickly turned into a promise: to stand firmly beside our clients, through every challenge and opportunity. This unwavering focus has propelled us forward, enabling us to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape with clarity and purpose.

Today, we don’t just deliver work—we craft solutions with care, insight, and intent. And as we look ahead, our ambition remains stronger than ever. The digital marketing agency landscape has bloomed since the entry of our brand.” - Joy Mukherjee

Leadership Speak - Regional Marketing

Founder Shreyansh Rohatgi recently spoke to a respected audience at the Exchange4media event. He shared insights from his journey and the changing landscape of marketing in Eastern India.

Known for his innovative approach, he highlighted the increasing importance of regional marketing, a concept he has long supported and pioneered through Marko & Brando’s work in Kolkata and beyond. In his speech, he pointed out that regional marketing involves more than just adapting language. It requires understanding cultural differences, connecting communication to local feelings, and using regional festivals and events to engage audiences more effectively. This strategy, he explained, helps brands build genuine connections and create lasting resonance with their target market.

Rohatgi also discussed the ongoing importance of traditional marketing. While digital advancements are essential to modern campaigns, he stressed the need to balance them with offline strategies to cater to a holistic 360-degree approach with enhanced results.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Rohatgi spoke openly about the difficulties of building a brand from scratch. In a highly competitive agency market, his strong belief in long-term value and brand authenticity guided Marko & Brando through early challenges. It was this dedication and clear vision—the firm belief that “it will work”—that allowed the agency to grow and secure its position among the top digital marketing firms in the region.



Marko & Brando Recognized as Kolkata’s Top Digital Marketing Agency by IIDE

In a remarkable achievement, Marko & Brando has been named the No. 1 Digital Marketing Agency in Kolkata by the Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE), one of Asia’s most respected digital marketing institutions. IIDE is known for nurturing talent in over 10 countries and for recognizing excellence in the digital marketing industry through strict evaluation processes.

The recognition is based on important factors such as client satisfaction, innovation in digital strategies, campaign impact, service variety, and overall market presence. Marko & Brando stood out among many agencies in the region, confirming their status as a leader in the digital space.

Joy Mukherjee, Business Head at Marko & Brando, shared his thoughts on the achievement:

“It’s an honor to be recognized by a respected institution like IIDE. This acknowledgment reflects the hard work, creativity, and strategic thinking our team puts in every day. We’re extremely thankful for this milestone; it drives us to keep improving digital marketing in Eastern India and beyond.”

This award is another milestone in Marko & Brando’s journey of providing effective, innovative digital solutions to leading brands across different sectors.

Client Impact and Industry Reputation

Marko & Brando has built a strong reputation among Brands in Eastern India pertaining to its strategic approach and creative quality.

Businesses that have worked with the agency consistently highlight its ability to produce results quickly and accurately.

In Google reviews, clients have praised the team's functionality, creativity, and commitment to meeting deadlines. One review specifically noted the smooth combination of technical skills and creative innovation. Another review stressed the agency's customized approach to strategy, making it valuable for both established companies and new startups.

With a client-first focus and a solid track record, Marko & Brando continues to provide marketing solutions that exceed expectations.

