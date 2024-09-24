Markobenz Ventures Limited Secures Rs 1,400 Crore Road Construction Contracts from Government of India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Markobenz Ventures Limited, a leading infrastructure development company, is proud to announce that it has secured multiple road construction contracts worth Rs1,400 crore from the Government of India. These contracts are part of the government's continued efforts to expand and modernize the nation's road infrastructure under its flagship infrastructure development programs.

The projects awarded to Markobenz Ventures Limited include the construction and upgrading of highways, national roads, and key rural access routes across various states. The scope of work involves cutting-edge engineering solutions, environmentally sustainable practices, and timely project execution, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

The projects are expected to be completed soon, generating substantial employment opportunities and contributing to the socio-economic development of the regions involved.

Markobenz Ventures Limited continues to cement its position as a trusted leader in infrastructure development, with a focus on delivering world-class projects that shape the future of India's infrastructure.

