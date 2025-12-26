Markon Homes Champions Sustainable, Wellness-Focused Living with Madhura Gardens and a New Wave of Future-Ready Projects

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 26: Markon Homes is set to redefine sustainable, wellness-focused living in Bengaluru with its flagship community, Madhura Gardens, and a robust pipeline of future-ready projects. Rooted in trust, quality and long-term value creation, the company is aligning its growth with the city's expanding infrastructure, metro connectivity and evolving homebuyer expectations, especially around green and wellness-certified homes showcased widely in leading real estate features.

A decade of trust and innovation

Since 2007, Markon Homes has grown from a small team of professionals into a specialist in thoughtfully designed villa communities that balance lifestyle, sustainability and cultural sensibilities. The company first made its mark with Markon Lake Waters, a boutique villa enclave that set the tone for transparent processes, meticulous detailing and on-time delivery. Guided by Managing Director Srinivasulu Kondamuri, Markon Homes continues to build communities that emphasise fairness, integrity and long-term comfort over short-term gains, at a time when buyers are more discerning about eco-claims and greenwashing in real estate.

Madhura Gardens: Sustainable luxury villas

Spread across six acres with 80 independent 4 BHK villas, Madhura Gardens showcases how green design and modern luxury can coexist seamlessly in one of Bengaluru's high-potential eastern growth corridors. Each villa is powered by rooftop solar with the capacity to generate around five kilowatts of energy, producing more electricity than a typical household consumes and feeding excess power back to the grid. This lowers monthly utility bills for residents while reducing the community's carbon footprint, directly addressing the growing demand for homes that are both sustainable and cost-efficient to run.

Water, one of Bengaluru's most critical resources, is managed with equal care through a four-lakh-litre rainwater harvesting tank, additional borewell and Cauvery storage, and a robust treatment and reuse network. Even during dry months, the system is designed to support the entire community for weeks without external supply, while treated water from the sewage treatment plant is reused for flushing and landscaping, substantially cutting wastage. This integrated approach echoes the policy push and buyer preference for projects that go beyond token green features and genuinely reduce resource dependency.

Wellness, nature and design detail

Madhura Gardens has been planned as a calm, wellness-centric neighbourhood with more than 1,000 trees, biophilic landscaping and abundant natural light and ventilation in every villa. Tree-lined avenues, fruit-bearing orchards and curated green pockets create microclimates that keep the community cooler while offering residents natural spaces to walk, meditate and reconnect with nature - features increasingly spotlighted in coverage of "wellness homes."

Within each home, turbo ventilators and carefully planned cross-ventilation help circulate air without mechanical systems, while heat pumps supply 300 litres of hot water using minimal power. Double-height skylights, Vastu-aligned layouts and thoughtfully placed windows ensure that every room receives ample daylight, creating calm, uplifting interiors that support physical and emotional wellbeing. Complementing these are more than 40 community amenities, including fitness zones, pools, play areas, co-working corners and quiet nooks, enabling residents to balance work, relaxation and social life within their own neighbourhood.

Connected to tomorrow's growth corridors

Located within easy reach of Whitefield's IT hubs, the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road and key city arterials, Madhura Gardens sits at the intersection of Bengaluru's current and future business growth corridors. New metro extensions and arterial road upgrades are expected to improve access to the city's employment centres and airport, enhancing both daily convenience and future capital appreciation for homeowners and investors. With major residential, commercial and infrastructure investments planned around these corridors, the project is positioned as a compelling choice for professionals, NRIs and families looking to secure a long-term address in a strategic micro-market.

Roadmap of upcoming projects

Building on the strong response to Madhura Gardens, Markon Homes is planning Phase 2 with villas and apartments, which will carry forward the same core wellness-oriented living principles. Markon Homes aims to be at the forefront of this innovative trend - shaping communities where every detail, from sunlight and airflow to amenities, commute times and long-term resale value, is designed in favour of the families who call them home.

For further details, please visit :

https://www.markonhomes.com

or call +91 99011 91995

or email Abdul@markonhomes.com

For more information on Madhura Gardens Project: https://madhuragardens.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor