Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart Launch Paw Protecc Initiative: Lead the Charge to Safeguard Community Pets During Extended Monsoon Season

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 2: In response to the challenges posed by the monsoon season, Mars Petcare India and Swiggy Instamart have joined forces to launch Paw Protecc, a heartwarming initiative dedicated to safeguarding our furry companions during adverse weather conditions. Nearly 150 shelters have been placed across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, offering secure and comfortable havens for street animals battling the elements.

Mars Petcare, driven by its purpose of "A Better World for Pets," and Swiggy Instamart, through its initiatives like Swiggy Instamart Pawlice, share a unified vision of creating safer environments for pets. Paw Protecc builds on this shared commitment by implementing recommendations from government and animal welfare experts, providing shelters to help community pets weather the monsoons and find immediate relief. This initiative also aligns with the recent directive from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which encourages corporations to build temporary shelters for animals during the extended monsoon season. Mars Petcare has partnered with NGOs such as Friendicoes, Save Our Strays, and CUPA to maintain these shelters, ensuring they are stocked with essential food and water.

In the initial phase of the Paw Protecc initiative, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart, in collaboration with partner NGOs, have strategically identified nearly 50 feeding points across three major metro areas for the deployment of mobile shelters. Each of these critical locations serves as a lifeline for up to 500 homeless pets every single day. To further support these vulnerable animals, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart have pledged 20,000 nutritious meals, ensuring these pets receive the essential care and sustenance they need during this challenging time. To drive community participation in the initiative, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart have introduced an engaging campaign on social media on the sidelines of International Dog Day to spread awareness about the initiative.

Here's a sneak peek into the campaign: Paw Protecc

Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India, addresses findings from the Mars State of Pet Homelessness report, which shows that 69.3 million pets60.5 million dogs and 8.8 million catsare homeless in India, facing harsh conditions on the streets. "The Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart Paw Protecc initiative is a result of our common purpose to create a better world for pets. For over two decades, Mars Petcare has worked to improve the lives of pets, whether in homes or on the streets, across India. We've led adoption initiatives, forged long-term partnerships with NGOs, and provided nutritional support to millions of pets.

Through Paw Protecc, we're taking direct action. Pedigree and Swiggy Instamart have joined forces to support pets affected by the prolonged monsoon, deploying mobile shelters at feeding points in cities. Our partnerships with animal welfare associations are central to this effort. Alongside shelter, we ensure these pets receive the balanced nutrition they need to survive.

Paw Protecc is more than an initiative; it's a call to action. We urge individuals, communities, and organizations to join us in improving the lives of pets and creating a compassionate environment where every pet can lead a healthy and safe life."

Phani Kishan Addepalli, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, added, "We are delighted to partner with Mars Petcare for the Paw Protecc initiative, which is an honest attempt to make things a bit easier for the animals in our communities, especially during the difficult monsoon season. We've seen a strong response from Swiggy Instamart users in the pet category, which highlights the deep care people have for their animal companions. This initiative is our way of giving back and supporting the animals that bring so much joy to our lives."

Over the past three years, Mars Petcare has supported nearly 10 million vulnerable pets globally through initiatives that include donating over 100 million meals, sterilizing more than 30,000 free-roaming animals, and providing comprehensive preventive care such as wellness checks, preventive medicine, and vaccinations to over 100,000 pets.

The shelters, already operational in Delhi and Mumbai, have garnered attention from animal lovers, who are sharing their support and appreciation on social media.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor