Mars Petcare India Clinches Prestigious 'Excellence in Pet Care' Award at Great India Retail Awards 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: In a significant recognition of its leadership and innovation in the pet care industry, Mars Petcare India has been honored with the 'Excellence in Pet Care' award at the esteemed Great India Retail Awards 2024, hosted by The Economic Times. This accolade underscores Mars Petcare's unwavering commitment to pet nutrition and well-being, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in setting benchmarks within the pet food sector.

As the pioneer and leader of packaged pet food in India, Mars Petcare India is committed to providing complete and balanced nutrition for pets through its flagship brands, Pedigree®, Whiskas®, Sheba®, IAMS®, Cesar® and Dentastix®. Whether through advancing nutritional standards, advocating for safety, or addressing homelessness, Mars Petcare India is committed to enhancing the lives of pets. Guided by the renowned pet food manufacturing standards of WALTHAMTM, the world's leading pet care science institute, Mars Petcare ensures that its product offerings meet global standards and hygiene requirements, fostering the optimal health of pets at every life stage.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India, said, "We are proud to be acknowledged for our efforts in advancing pet care standards in the country. At Mars, every associate works towards fulfilling our purpose of making a better world for pets. It starts with ensuring 100% complete and balanced nutrition for every pet and goes beyond business by caring for homeless pets through volunteer efforts and collaboration within the larger pet care community. Serving pets wherever they are is part of our DNA at Mars Petcare."

The Great India Retail Awards is a platform that celebrates innovation and excellence across various sectors, with a jury comprising eminent leaders from globally acclaimed organizations such as BCG Group, PwC India, Bain & Co, and Kantar World Panel. Mars Petcare India's victory is a testament to its innovative approach, impactful initiatives, and the tangible difference it has made in the pet care landscape.

This recognition not only highlights Mars Petcare India's two-decade-long legacy of excellence but also its broader commitment to animal welfare and community engagement. It reaffirms the company's position as a thought leader in the pet care industry, dedicated to setting new standards and driving positive change.

Mars Petcare India has been at the forefront of pet nutrition innovation since its inception two decades ago, pioneering the concept of balanced and scientifically formulated pet diets in India. This visionary approach has not only revolutionized pet care in the country but also set new benchmarks for quality and excellence in the pet food industry.

Mars Petcare's mission extends far beyond business. The company is deeply committed to addressing pet homelessness, a cause it champions with passion and dedication. Through strategic partnerships with NGOs and community organizations, Mars Petcare India is leading the charge to provide care, support, and homes for pets in need, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to creating a better world for pets.

