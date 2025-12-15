Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047

By Dr. Narendra Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC)

New Delhi [India], December 15:India is entering one of the most pivotal economic phases in its history. As the nation marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision is bold: a fully developed, technologically advanced, globally competitive India. But national transformation demands far more than ambitious plans — it requires world-class governance, AI-led capability, export-driven services, globally aligned leadership, and resilient enterprises.

Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC) was created with this urgency in mind. The firm stands on a simple conviction:

India needs next-generation, AI-driven, governance-centric consulting partners built on global standards — yet deeply aligned with India's long-term interests.

MRC operates as a focused, founder-led, specialist firm, with a clear thesis and capability roadmap:

India-first in mission, global-grade in execution.

1. Why MRC Exists: Solving the Most Critical Enterprise Gaps

Despite India's success with digital public infrastructure — UPI, ONDC, GSTN, FASTag — organisations continue to face three major structural gaps:

1. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Still largely manual, fragmented, and reactive, leaving enterprises exposed in an increasingly regulated world.

2. AI Adoption

AI is widely discussed but rarely implemented at scale — and even more rarely in a safe, responsible, regulator-aligned manner.

3. Global Governance Maturity

Indian enterprises often struggle to transform operational capability into globally recognised, board-ready governance maturity.

MRC sits precisely at the intersection of

AI × GRC × ESG × Trade Intelligence × GCC Strategy × Leadership Development — a combination few firms globally operate in.

2. UK Registration, India-First Impact: Strategy Backed by National Interest

A frequently asked question is:

If MRC is committed to India, why is it registered in the UK?

The reasoning is strategic and aligned with India's economic ambitions.

UK as Global Gateway

A UK entity provides:

High trust and contracting credibility

Access to global markets (UK, Europe, US, GCC)

Alignment with mature legal and data-protection frameworks

Preference in cross-border enterprise contracting

India as the Real Engine

All execution, capability building, and delivery are anchored in India:

India-based delivery centres and teams

AI R&D Labs built and run in India

GRC, ESG, and Trade Intelligence projects executed from India

Leadership development for Indian-origin global CXOs

Foreign revenue flows directly into Indian jobs and taxation

The UK opens doors. India walks through them — and delivers.

This model strengthens India's service exports, AI maturity, governance quality, leadership talent, and economic impact — all core elements of Viksit Bharat 2047.

3. MRC's Strategic Capability Portfolio

MRC is being built as a multi-capability firm, specialising in AI-led governance, ESG, Trade Intelligence, GCC strategy, and leadership development.

3.1 AI-Powered GRC, TPRM & Internal Audit

MRC enables organisations to adopt AI safely within governance frameworks through:

AI-driven risk scoring

Evidence lifecycle automation

Internal audit intelligence

Hallucination governance

Policy and control mapping

Regulatory alignment (RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, ISO, GDPR, SOC2)

The mission is simple:

Make GRC intelligent, controlled, and future-ready.

3.2 Global Capability Centre (GCC) Strategy

MRC helps companies build GCCs not just as cost centres, but as AI, cybersecurity, ESG, and digital governance hubs — placing Indian talent at the heart of global boardroom agendas.

3.3 On-Prem AI R&D Labs & Large LLM Stacks

MRC architects secure AI environments, including:

Very large LLM stacks (70B–405B+ parameters)

On-prem AI R&D Labs

RAG and agentic architectures

Data-sovereign, audit-ready systems

This enables enterprises to build their own AI IP, instead of depending on external SaaS AI models.

3.4 Agentic AI for GRC & ESG

MRC designs AI agents that support:

Policy mapping

Evidence routing

Issue triage

ESG data extraction

Disclosure mapping

Risk and obligation monitoring

All agents are built with explainability, controls, auditability, and regulator trust at their core.

3.5 AI-Led Trade Intelligence

MRC strengthens enterprise strategy with:

Market-entry insights

Competitive intelligence

Supply-chain visibility

Corridor and sector opportunity analysis

Pricing and margin intelligence

Trade Intelligence becomes a decision engine for growth and risk mitigation.

3.6 Leadership Pipelines — The Global CXO Factory

MRC prepares India's next generation of global leaders by specialising in:

AI governance

GRC & ESG

GCC leadership

Digital operations

Trade Intelligence strategy

This builds a pipeline of Indian-origin global-ready CXOs.

3.7 MSME Digitisation & Governance Kits

For MSMEs, MRC enables:

Affordable GRC starter frameworks

Cybersecurity and ESG readiness

Digital hygiene and AI literacy

Practical, implementation-focused kits

Strengthening MSMEs strengthens India's economic backbone.

3.8 High-Touch Strategic Advisory

MRC provides premium consulting across:

AI adoption

GRC & ESG transformation

GCC strategy

Trade Intelligence

Leadership & board advisory

This blends global-consulting quality with Indian adaptability and speed.

4. MRC's Contribution to India & Viksit Bharat 2047

MRC contributes to six national priority areas:

4.1 Strengthening AI, ESG & Digital Governance

Helping enterprises adopt secure, responsible AI and governance frameworks.

4.2 High-Value Job Creation

Target of 500+ high-skill roles across AI, consulting, risk, ESG, and Trade Intelligence by 2030.

4.3 Strengthening India's Consulting Brand

Positioning India as a global hub for AI-powered governance consulting.

4.4 Boosting Service Exports

Global mandates delivered from India build foreign-currency inflow.

4.5 Elevating MSME Capability

Improving India's SME governance, compliance, and digital maturity.

4.6 Developing Global CXOs

A robust pipeline of Indian-origin leaders for global transformation roles.

5. Lean, Founder-Led, High-Precision Model

MRC is intentionally lean:

Specialist core team

Expert partner network

Zero unnecessary overhead

Outcome-focused engagements

Speed, precision, integrity, and expertise define the model.

6. The Core of MRC: Perspective | Precision | Performance

Perspective: Understanding where India and the world are heading

Understanding where India and the world are heading Precision: Deep specialisation in high-impact niches

Deep specialisation in high-impact niches Performance: Delivering outcomes, not noise

MRC's blueprint is clear:

Use global access to build Indian capability — and contribute meaningfully to Viksit Bharat 2047 through specialised, India-first execution.

