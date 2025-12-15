Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047
By PNN | Updated: December 15, 2025 12:40 IST2025-12-15T12:37:27+5:302025-12-15T12:40:13+5:30
By Dr. Narendra Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC) New Delhi [India], December 15: India ...
By Dr. Narendra Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC)
New Delhi [India], December 15:India is entering one of the most pivotal economic phases in its history. As the nation marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision is bold: a fully developed, technologically advanced, globally competitive India. But national transformation demands far more than ambitious plans — it requires world-class governance, AI-led capability, export-driven services, globally aligned leadership, and resilient enterprises.
Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC) was created with this urgency in mind. The firm stands on a simple conviction:
India needs next-generation, AI-driven, governance-centric consulting partners built on global standards — yet deeply aligned with India's long-term interests.
MRC operates as a focused, founder-led, specialist firm, with a clear thesis and capability roadmap:
India-first in mission, global-grade in execution.
1. Why MRC Exists: Solving the Most Critical Enterprise Gaps
Despite India's success with digital public infrastructure — UPI, ONDC, GSTN, FASTag — organisations continue to face three major structural gaps:
1. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
Still largely manual, fragmented, and reactive, leaving enterprises exposed in an increasingly regulated world.
2. AI Adoption
AI is widely discussed but rarely implemented at scale — and even more rarely in a safe, responsible, regulator-aligned manner.
3. Global Governance Maturity
Indian enterprises often struggle to transform operational capability into globally recognised, board-ready governance maturity.
MRC sits precisely at the intersection of
AI × GRC × ESG × Trade Intelligence × GCC Strategy × Leadership Development — a combination few firms globally operate in.
2. UK Registration, India-First Impact: Strategy Backed by National Interest
A frequently asked question is:
If MRC is committed to India, why is it registered in the UK?
The reasoning is strategic and aligned with India's economic ambitions.
UK as Global Gateway
A UK entity provides:
- High trust and contracting credibility
- Access to global markets (UK, Europe, US, GCC)
- Alignment with mature legal and data-protection frameworks
- Preference in cross-border enterprise contracting
India as the Real Engine
All execution, capability building, and delivery are anchored in India:
- India-based delivery centres and teams
- AI R&D Labs built and run in India
- GRC, ESG, and Trade Intelligence projects executed from India
- Leadership development for Indian-origin global CXOs
- Foreign revenue flows directly into Indian jobs and taxation
The UK opens doors. India walks through them — and delivers.
This model strengthens India's service exports, AI maturity, governance quality, leadership talent, and economic impact — all core elements of Viksit Bharat 2047.
3. MRC's Strategic Capability Portfolio
MRC is being built as a multi-capability firm, specialising in AI-led governance, ESG, Trade Intelligence, GCC strategy, and leadership development.
3.1 AI-Powered GRC, TPRM & Internal Audit
MRC enables organisations to adopt AI safely within governance frameworks through:
- AI-driven risk scoring
- Evidence lifecycle automation
- Internal audit intelligence
- Hallucination governance
- Policy and control mapping
- Regulatory alignment (RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, ISO, GDPR, SOC2)
The mission is simple:
Make GRC intelligent, controlled, and future-ready.
3.2 Global Capability Centre (GCC) Strategy
MRC helps companies build GCCs not just as cost centres, but as AI, cybersecurity, ESG, and digital governance hubs — placing Indian talent at the heart of global boardroom agendas.
3.3 On-Prem AI R&D Labs & Large LLM Stacks
MRC architects secure AI environments, including:
- Very large LLM stacks (70B–405B+ parameters)
- On-prem AI R&D Labs
- RAG and agentic architectures
- Data-sovereign, audit-ready systems
This enables enterprises to build their own AI IP, instead of depending on external SaaS AI models.
3.4 Agentic AI for GRC & ESG
MRC designs AI agents that support:
- Policy mapping
- Evidence routing
- Issue triage
- ESG data extraction
- Disclosure mapping
- Risk and obligation monitoring
All agents are built with explainability, controls, auditability, and regulator trust at their core.
3.5 AI-Led Trade Intelligence
MRC strengthens enterprise strategy with:
- Market-entry insights
- Competitive intelligence
- Supply-chain visibility
- Corridor and sector opportunity analysis
- Pricing and margin intelligence
Trade Intelligence becomes a decision engine for growth and risk mitigation.
3.6 Leadership Pipelines — The Global CXO Factory
MRC prepares India's next generation of global leaders by specialising in:
- AI governance
- GRC & ESG
- GCC leadership
- Digital operations
- Trade Intelligence strategy
This builds a pipeline of Indian-origin global-ready CXOs.
3.7 MSME Digitisation & Governance Kits
For MSMEs, MRC enables:
- Affordable GRC starter frameworks
- Cybersecurity and ESG readiness
- Digital hygiene and AI literacy
- Practical, implementation-focused kits
Strengthening MSMEs strengthens India's economic backbone.
3.8 High-Touch Strategic Advisory
MRC provides premium consulting across:
- AI adoption
- GRC & ESG transformation
- GCC strategy
- Trade Intelligence
- Leadership & board advisory
This blends global-consulting quality with Indian adaptability and speed.
4. MRC's Contribution to India & Viksit Bharat 2047
MRC contributes to six national priority areas:
4.1 Strengthening AI, ESG & Digital Governance
Helping enterprises adopt secure, responsible AI and governance frameworks.
4.2 High-Value Job Creation
Target of 500+ high-skill roles across AI, consulting, risk, ESG, and Trade Intelligence by 2030.
4.3 Strengthening India's Consulting Brand
Positioning India as a global hub for AI-powered governance consulting.
4.4 Boosting Service Exports
Global mandates delivered from India build foreign-currency inflow.
4.5 Elevating MSME Capability
Improving India's SME governance, compliance, and digital maturity.
4.6 Developing Global CXOs
A robust pipeline of Indian-origin leaders for global transformation roles.
5. Lean, Founder-Led, High-Precision Model
MRC is intentionally lean:
- Specialist core team
- Expert partner network
- Zero unnecessary overhead
- Outcome-focused engagements
Speed, precision, integrity, and expertise define the model.
6. The Core of MRC: Perspective | Precision | Performance
- Perspective: Understanding where India and the world are heading
- Precision: Deep specialisation in high-impact niches
- Performance: Delivering outcomes, not noise
MRC's blueprint is clear:
Use global access to build Indian capability — and contribute meaningfully to Viksit Bharat 2047 through specialised, India-first execution.
Official Links
Website: www.marshallridgeconsulting.com
LinkedIn Page: linkedin.com/company/marshallridgeconsulting
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app