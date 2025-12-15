Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047

By PNN | Updated: December 15, 2025 12:40 IST2025-12-15T12:37:27+5:302025-12-15T12:40:13+5:30

By Dr. Narendra Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC) New Delhi [India], December 15: India ...

Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047 | Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047

Marshall Ridge Consulting & Viksit Bharat 2047

By Dr. Narendra Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC)

New Delhi [India], December 15:India is entering one of the most pivotal economic phases in its history. As the nation marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision is bold: a fully developed, technologically advanced, globally competitive India. But national transformation demands far more than ambitious plans — it requires world-class governance, AI-led capability, export-driven services, globally aligned leadership, and resilient enterprises.

Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (MRC) was created with this urgency in mind. The firm stands on a simple conviction:
India needs next-generation, AI-driven, governance-centric consulting partners built on global standards — yet deeply aligned with India's long-term interests.

MRC operates as a focused, founder-led, specialist firm, with a clear thesis and capability roadmap:
India-first in mission, global-grade in execution.

1. Why MRC Exists: Solving the Most Critical Enterprise Gaps

Despite India's success with digital public infrastructure — UPI, ONDC, GSTN, FASTag — organisations continue to face three major structural gaps:

1. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Still largely manual, fragmented, and reactive, leaving enterprises exposed in an increasingly regulated world.

2. AI Adoption

AI is widely discussed but rarely implemented at scale — and even more rarely in a safe, responsible, regulator-aligned manner.

3. Global Governance Maturity

Indian enterprises often struggle to transform operational capability into globally recognised, board-ready governance maturity.

MRC sits precisely at the intersection of
AI × GRC × ESG × Trade Intelligence × GCC Strategy × Leadership Development — a combination few firms globally operate in.

2. UK Registration, India-First Impact: Strategy Backed by National Interest

A frequently asked question is:
If MRC is committed to India, why is it registered in the UK?

The reasoning is strategic and aligned with India's economic ambitions.

UK as Global Gateway

A UK entity provides:

  • High trust and contracting credibility
  • Access to global markets (UK, Europe, US, GCC)
  • Alignment with mature legal and data-protection frameworks
  • Preference in cross-border enterprise contracting

India as the Real Engine

All execution, capability building, and delivery are anchored in India:

  • India-based delivery centres and teams
  • AI R&D Labs built and run in India
  • GRC, ESG, and Trade Intelligence projects executed from India
  • Leadership development for Indian-origin global CXOs
  • Foreign revenue flows directly into Indian jobs and taxation

The UK opens doors. India walks through them — and delivers.

This model strengthens India's service exports, AI maturity, governance quality, leadership talent, and economic impact — all core elements of Viksit Bharat 2047.

3. MRC's Strategic Capability Portfolio

MRC is being built as a multi-capability firm, specialising in AI-led governance, ESG, Trade Intelligence, GCC strategy, and leadership development.

3.1 AI-Powered GRC, TPRM & Internal Audit

MRC enables organisations to adopt AI safely within governance frameworks through:

  • AI-driven risk scoring
  • Evidence lifecycle automation
  • Internal audit intelligence
  • Hallucination governance
  • Policy and control mapping
  • Regulatory alignment (RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, ISO, GDPR, SOC2)

The mission is simple:
Make GRC intelligent, controlled, and future-ready.

3.2 Global Capability Centre (GCC) Strategy

MRC helps companies build GCCs not just as cost centres, but as AI, cybersecurity, ESG, and digital governance hubs — placing Indian talent at the heart of global boardroom agendas.

3.3 On-Prem AI R&D Labs & Large LLM Stacks

MRC architects secure AI environments, including:

  • Very large LLM stacks (70B–405B+ parameters)
  • On-prem AI R&D Labs
  • RAG and agentic architectures
  • Data-sovereign, audit-ready systems

This enables enterprises to build their own AI IP, instead of depending on external SaaS AI models.

3.4 Agentic AI for GRC & ESG

MRC designs AI agents that support:

  • Policy mapping
  • Evidence routing
  • Issue triage
  • ESG data extraction
  • Disclosure mapping
  • Risk and obligation monitoring

All agents are built with explainability, controls, auditability, and regulator trust at their core.

3.5 AI-Led Trade Intelligence

MRC strengthens enterprise strategy with:

  • Market-entry insights
  • Competitive intelligence
  • Supply-chain visibility
  • Corridor and sector opportunity analysis
  • Pricing and margin intelligence

Trade Intelligence becomes a decision engine for growth and risk mitigation.

3.6 Leadership Pipelines — The Global CXO Factory

MRC prepares India's next generation of global leaders by specialising in:

  • AI governance
  • GRC & ESG
  • GCC leadership
  • Digital operations
  • Trade Intelligence strategy

This builds a pipeline of Indian-origin global-ready CXOs.

3.7 MSME Digitisation & Governance Kits

For MSMEs, MRC enables:

  • Affordable GRC starter frameworks
  • Cybersecurity and ESG readiness
  • Digital hygiene and AI literacy
  • Practical, implementation-focused kits

Strengthening MSMEs strengthens India's economic backbone.

3.8 High-Touch Strategic Advisory

MRC provides premium consulting across:

  • AI adoption
  • GRC & ESG transformation
  • GCC strategy
  • Trade Intelligence
  • Leadership & board advisory

This blends global-consulting quality with Indian adaptability and speed.

4. MRC's Contribution to India & Viksit Bharat 2047

MRC contributes to six national priority areas:

4.1 Strengthening AI, ESG & Digital Governance

Helping enterprises adopt secure, responsible AI and governance frameworks.

4.2 High-Value Job Creation

Target of 500+ high-skill roles across AI, consulting, risk, ESG, and Trade Intelligence by 2030.

4.3 Strengthening India's Consulting Brand

Positioning India as a global hub for AI-powered governance consulting.

4.4 Boosting Service Exports

Global mandates delivered from India build foreign-currency inflow.

4.5 Elevating MSME Capability

Improving India's SME governance, compliance, and digital maturity.

4.6 Developing Global CXOs

A robust pipeline of Indian-origin leaders for global transformation roles.

5. Lean, Founder-Led, High-Precision Model

MRC is intentionally lean:

  • Specialist core team
  • Expert partner network
  • Zero unnecessary overhead
  • Outcome-focused engagements

Speed, precision, integrity, and expertise define the model.

6. The Core of MRC: Perspective | Precision | Performance

  • Perspective: Understanding where India and the world are heading
  • Precision: Deep specialisation in high-impact niches
  • Performance: Delivering outcomes, not noise

MRC's blueprint is clear:
Use global access to build Indian capability — and contribute meaningfully to Viksit Bharat 2047 through specialised, India-first execution.

Official Links

Website: www.marshallridgeconsulting.com
LinkedIn Page: linkedin.com/company/marshallridgeconsulting

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app