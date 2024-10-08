'Martin' Launches with Epic Anthem as Dhruva Sarja Captivates Fans!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: The high-energy "Martin Title Song" has officially launched in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, and it's already creating waves. With Prudhvi Chandra's powerful vocals and Mani Sharma's dynamic composition, this track is a musical firestorm.

Leading the charge is none other than Dhruva Sarja, the unstoppable force of action and charisma. Known for his commanding screen presence, Dhruva's portrayal in Martin is set to raise the bar, bringing unmatched intensity to the film. His energetic performance is further enhanced by V Murali's stunning choreography, ensuring the anthem is a visual spectacle fans won't forget.

In a special event, a grand press meet was held in Davengere city to celebrate Dhruva Sarja's birthday, and it was an overwhelming success! Thousands of fans gathered from far and wide, creating a sea of excitement. The highlight of the evening was a sensational live performance by 50 rappers, who brought the house down with their electrifying music. The energy of the crowd, paired with the music, further intensified the anticipation for Martin's release.

Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta, Martin is set for a grand release on October 11th. The film features an ensemble cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, and Georgia Andriani, and promises action-packed entertainment, thrilling drama, and unforgettable performances.

With advance bookings now open, ticket demand is skyrocketing as fans eagerly grab their seats ahead of the big release. The excitement is reaching a fever pitch, making Martin one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Set your date for October 11thDhruva Sarja is ready to take the silver screen by storm with Martin, and it's going to be an epic ride!

https://youtu.be/B4VRuDQfh9k?si=4dZhEyzCYAd3-l9M

