Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens Clavis: Which 3‑row MPV for Whom?

Here is a simple comparison between two popular 3‑row MPVs in India. One is the Maruti Ertiga, the other is the Kia Carens Clavis. Both are family vehicles with three rows. We will check price, mileage, features, interior, and more. This will help decide which one suits your needs.

1. Price and variants

Maruti Ertiga price (ex‑showroom) ranges from around ₹8.96 lakh to ₹13.26 lakh. On‑road price is slightly higher depending on city and insurance. Kia Clavis price (ex‑sho wroom) starts at ₹11.50 lakh and top model price goes up to ₹21.50 lakh. So, Ertiga is more affordable. Clavis top trims cost much more, but offer more performance, space and features.

2. Mileage and fuel variants

Ertiga mileage is strong. Petrol manual gives 20.51 kmpl. CNG version gives up to 26.11 km/kg. Clavis diesel mileage is about 19.54 kmpl, which, combined with lower cost of diesel, beats the Ertiga in outright fuel cost comparison. However, Diesel cars have a limited life of 10 years in Delhi-NCR, which means it becomes somewhat impractical for those living in this part of the country.. Petrol variants of Clavis return around 15–16 kmpl depending on variant, There’s no CNG variant of Clavis available as of now.

3. Interior space and seating

Maruti Ertiga interior is simple but practical. It has three rows but the third row is best for kids or pets. Also, the boot is small when all seven seats are used. Kia Clavis interior is more premium. It offers reclining second‑row seats, one‑touch tumble for easy access to third row, and overall a more premium ambiance. However, even over here, boot space is not much to write home about when all the rows are being used. That said, Clavis also offers a 6‑seater layout with captain chairs in the middle. This gives it a clear advantage over Ertiga. However, the XL6, which is a derivative of Ertiga, offers a similar layout. Hence, those looking for captain chairs in the middle row can consider the XL6.

4. Features and comfort

Ertiga offers features like touchscreen infotainment, rear AC vents, six airbags and fabric seats. Top model price Ertiga offers rear camera and cruise control. Clavis adds more luxury features. It includes panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, 360‑degree camera, wireless charging, Level‑2 ADAS, Bose audio and digital displays in top trims Clavis clearly provides richer features and tech.

5. Practical usage

Ertiga is small and light. It handles city narrow roads easily and parks well. Fuel cost is low. Maintenance is cheap. On the other hand, Clavis is wider and longer. It feels spacious inside. It is good for long trips with big families looking for a sufficiently posh cabin. But fuel cost is higher in petrol. Diesel is decent.

6. Safety and build quality

Both cars come with six airbags in top trims and ABS, ISOFIX. Clavis also offers ADAS and more advanced safety kit in higher variants. Build quality of Clavis feels solid and premium. Ertiga is reliable and easy to maintain but feels relatively basic inside.

7. Ideal buyer profile

Choose Ertiga if:

You want a lower price and cheap running cost. You need good mileage, especially from a CNG car. You mostly drive within the city or do short highway trips. You want simple, reliable, affordable MPV.

Choose Carens Clavis if:

You want more space and a premium interior You are okay paying more for comfort and tech. You take long trips and carry 6-7 people often. You need safety features like ADAS and 360‑cam.

Final verdict

Maruti Ertiga is a value-for-money MPV. It is cheap to buy and drive. It gives excellent mileage and easy service. Its interior is basic but reliable. It suits small families and urban users. Kia Carens Clavis is an upgrade in terms of space, comfort, and tech. It costs more but offers better ride quality. It is ideal for families who travel often, want comfort, and do not mind higher fuel cost. If you need budget MPV with good mileage, pick Ertiga. If you want premium features, space, and better ride, pick Clavis.