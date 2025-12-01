Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota post solid November sales; exports hit new highs

New Delhi [India], December 1 : India's leading carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Toyota and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, reported strong sales figures for November 2025, indicating steady demand in both domestic and export markets as the industry closes the year on a positive note.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever monthly sales at 229,021 units in November 2025. The total includes domestic sales of 174,593 units, sales to other OEMs of 8,371 units, and exports of 46,057 units, marking an all-time high for overseas shipments. Compared to November 2024, when total sales stood at 181,531 units, this represents a notable jump. The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales grew from 141,312 to 170,971 units year-on-year.

In the April-November FY 2025-26 period, Maruti Suzuki's total domestic and export sales combined reached 1,528,650 units, up from 1,451,383 units in the previous fiscal. The steady rise in exports highlights India's growing role as a key manufacturing hub for the automaker.

Hyundai Motor India Limited also reported a strong month, with total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, reflecting a 9.1 per cent year-on-year growth. This included 50,340 units sold domestically and 16,500 units exported, the latter showing a sharp 26.9 per cent increase compared to a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, said the growth was "supported by GST 2.0 reforms," adding that the company's "commitment to bolstering India's role as a global manufacturing hub" remains firm. He also noted that the all-new Hyundai VENUE, which recently launched as the company's first software-defined vehicle in India, "set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment," recording over 32,000 bookings within a month of launch.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 59,199 units in November 2025, a 25.6 per cent increase from 47,117 units in the same month last year. The company's domestic passenger vehicle segment, including electric vehicles, rose by 22 per cent to 57,436 units, while the international business segment surged to 1,763 units from just 54 units last year. Electric vehicle sales also grew strongly, climbing 52.1 per cent year-on-year to 7,911 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also announced its sales performance for November 2025, reporting total sales of 33,752 units. This includes 30,085 units sold in the domestic market and 3,667 units exported, a 28 per cent increase from November 2024, when the company recorded 26,323 units.

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 28 per cent. The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help us reinforce this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business.

The combined performance of these major automakers signals a robust phase for India's automobile industry, driven by steady domestic demand, rising exports, and expanding electric vehicle adoption. As the calendar year nears its end, the latest figures reflect an industry regaining strong momentum amid improved supply conditions and supportive policy measures.

