Maruti Suzuki India Limited Launches Premium Lifestyle Magazine Maruti Suzuki InMotion in Collaboration with Maxposure Limited

New Delhi [India], January 25: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has joined forces with Maxposure Limited, a cutting-edge media and entertainment company, to unveil their exclusive premium lifestyle magazine, Maruti Suzuki InMotion. This collaboration aims to engage with MSIL's discerning customers and provide them with a unique blend of content that reflects the brand's essence.

Maruti Suzuki InMotion, a high-gloss magazine with a contemporary design, offers readers a vibrant array of compelling articles, including luxurious travel ideas, global gourmet trends, the latest couture presentations, avant-garde decor, and interviews with young achievers. In addition, the magazine showcases expansive journeys featuring the latest models from MSIL's premium offerings.

Designed to cater to the aspirational lifestyle of the modern and creative individual, Maruti Suzuki InMotion also incorporates sections on MSIL's heritage and future technology for automobile enthusiasts. The magazine embodies the brand's ethos, blending world-class quality with Indian ingenuity.

The inaugural issue of Maruti Suzuki InMotion focuses on the spectacular SUVs from MSIL's stable, featuring extraordinary stories of luxury and triumph over challenges. Readers can traverse the nation in the Grand Vitara, Invicto, Fronx, and Jimny, while actor and youth icon Varun Dhawan adds a touch of glamour with the Brezza.

Reflecting on the essence of motion and momentum, Maruti Suzuki InMotion invites readers to enter a world where the 'Joy of Mobility' is celebrated. The magazine, resembling a coffee-table book, is poised to reach dynamic and affluent segments of society. Published quarterly, it will be distributed to MSIL's exclusive clientele in India and those aspiring to be part of the Maruti Suzuki family.

Commenting on the magazine's launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, remarked, "It is with immense pleasure that I announce the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki InMotion magazine. This publication is meticulously crafted to showcase the latest accomplishments of our technologically advanced and future-ready automobiles. The premium magazine not only delivers captivating experiences featuring our range of SUVs but also addresses the diverse interests of a discerning and well-traveled audience."

Mr. Prakash Johari, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxposure Limited, conveyed his enthusiasm for releasing Maruti Suzuki InMotion Magazine. He remarked, "It is an honour to collaborate with a renowned brand such as Maruti Suzuki. Our aim is to connect with MSIL customers by delivering exceptional content in each edition."

The Maruti Suzuki InMotion magazine is exclusively for private circulation and will be couriered complimentary to the brand's select customers in India.

