Maruti Suzuki India registers highest-ever monthly sales in festive-filled October

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly sales volume at 206,434 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 163,130 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 10,136 units and the highest-ever monthly exports of 33,168 units.

Festival season and on top of that the deep discounts offered by various automakers have invariably helped dealers sell more cars this October.

Here is a table listing out the Maruti Suzuki India car-wise sales figures in October:

In October, total sales, domestic plus exports combined, were 3.6 per cent higher year-on-year. So far in 2024-25 - April to October, the total sales were 1.64 per cent higher year-on-year.

Coming to exports, the shipments in October and April-October were 51 per cent and 17 per cent, higher year-on-year, respectively.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company exported over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries, holding a commanding 42 per cent share in the country's passenger vehicle exports.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki India recently reached a significant milestone, with ist Manesar facility crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark.

The Manesar plant achieved this feat in just 18 years, making it the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach the 1 crore production milestone.

The facility, which commenced operations in October 2006, is spread over 600 acres and manufactures a range of models, including Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio. These vehicles serve both domestic and international markets, with exports reaching regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighboring Asian countries.

Since its inception, Maruti Suzuki has produced over 3.1 crore vehicles, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian automotive industry.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited also started the export of its acclaimed 'Made-in-India' SUV, the Fronx.

