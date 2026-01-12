Maruti Suzuki India to set up service centres nationwide at IOCL fuel stations

New Delhi, Jan 12 Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest car manufacturer, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited to establish vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets nationwide.

The car manufactures said customers will be able to obtain routine maintenance, minor repairs and major services at the facilities, making car care easier and more accessible for owners.

The state-owned Maharatna company -- Indian Oil’s network spans 41,000 fuel stations and the new agreement can bring essential services closer to the consumer by using locations frequently visited by customers, the release said.

The initiative will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s service network, which already spans over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India, the statement said.

“Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers.

“By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world‑class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings," said Saumitra P. Srivastava, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Maruti Suzuki India’s board has approved a Rs 4,960-crore proposal to acquire land for expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat.

The land acquisition is for the expansion of production capacity at Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, and “the proposed capacity addition is up to 1 million units”, the company said in an exchange filing.

The car manufacturer had produced over 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025 -- its highest-ever output in a calendar year. This is the second consecutive year that Maruti Suzuki India has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies.

