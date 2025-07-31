Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit, revenue falls sequentially, exports up

Mumbai, July 31 Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday reported a decline in its earnings for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with consolidated net profit falling 3.03 per cent to Rs 3,792.4 crore compared to Rs 3,911.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations also dropped, falling 5.66 per cent to Rs 38,605.2 crore in Q1 from Rs 40,920.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 40,493.4 crore, down 4.56 per cent from Rs 42,431.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the country’s largest carmaker, reported slightly higher net profit of Rs 3,792 crore for the first quarter of FY26, than the Rs 3,760 crore recorded in the same period previous year.

The company’s total income for April–June 2025 rose to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore a year ago.

Net sales also increased YoY to Rs 36,625 crore from Rs 33,875 crore, as per the exchange filing.

Maruti, which produces popular models such as the Swift and Dzire, said the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to face sluggish demand in the first quarter.

Domestic sales fell 4.5 per cent, but this was offset by strong export growth of 37.4 per cent, leading to an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent compared to previous year.

“For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5 per cent was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter, year-on-year," it stated.

In total, the company sold 527,861 vehicles during the quarter, including 430,889 units in the domestic market and 96,972 units for export.

The company credited its export performance for cushioning the impact of softer domestic demand -- helping it maintain steady profitability despite industry headwinds.

