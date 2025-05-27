New Delhi [India], May 27 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a training capsule to handle high voltage systems required for electric and hybrid vehicles.

This customised training program will be accessible across 130 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in 24 States and 4 Union Territories in India. "The first batch of over 4,100 trained students will be ready to join the automobile industry from September 2025 onwards," the release said.

The aim of this program is to fulfil government of India's carbon net zero objective, and the training will serve as one of the important key factors in faster adoption of EVs in the country.

The release further added "This training program prepares future automotive technicians to safely and efficiently handle high-voltage electric systems, addressing industry needs as the number of such vehicles increases in the overall car."

"We want to maximize adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the country. When we researched the reasons for low adoption of EVs, one of the major hurdles in the minds of the customers was confidence in after-sales support," said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Incidentally, this is an area of strength for Maruti Suzuki. While 90 per cent 1 of EV sales happen in 100 cities, we will go 10x and cover 1,000 cities with more than 1,500 workshops equipped to provide service support to BEVs.

At the end of the course, these trained technicians are free to join Maruti Suzuki service network or any other OEM. Hence, this upskilling of students is strategic to BEV adoption in India. The high voltage training will be useful for Strong Hybrid cars also, and so there is a synergy between both technologies."

This high voltage training program is introduced for second-year ITI students and covers topics like the fundamentals of EVs and HEVs, safety procedures for handling high voltage systems, usage of special tools and equipment, and best practices for system maintenance.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki also conducts specialized skill enhancement for the faculty of the ITIs with train-the-trainer programs and provides training equipment and tools to conduct a pioneering 1 as per MSIL's evaluation information Classification: Public training program. These efforts will go a long way in instilling confidence among customers for adoption of newer technologies.

