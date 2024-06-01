Maruti Suzuki reduces prices of many of its variants by Rs 5000 effective June 1st

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Maruti Suzuki India announced a price reduction for various models on Saturday in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup.

The company revealed the price reduction through an official statement, noting that the reduction applies to several of its models. These include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis.

The price cut took effect on Saturday, and while the exact reason behind this decision was not disclosed, it emphasized the intention of making its AGS variants more affordable.

In an exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki stated, "The Company today announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models."

The company has reduced the prices by Rs 5000 across various models, the company statement added "The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1st June, 2024."

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is an automatic transmission technology that combines the benefits of manual and automatic transmissions. It was first introduced by Maruti Suzuki in India in 2014. The gear shifts and clutch control are electronically automated without any driver intervention in these automatic cars.

This automatic transmission has an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator which is operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. This system can intelligently assess the dynamic driving conditions and adjust the automatic gear shifts to enhance the driving performance.

Since both these components are mounted in the car's transmission unit, it ensures synchronized control of the clutch and smoother gear shifts. This, in turn, helps AGS to deliver improved performance and enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

By reducing prices, Maruti Suzuki aims to attract more customers to its AGS models, potentially increasing sales in a competitive market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor