Maruti Suzuki registers 16 per cent jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 3,727 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 Leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year, compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 3,206.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 15.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,764.3 crore on the back of higher sales from Rs 33,512.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, the auto major’s total expenses during the third quarter also went up by 16 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to Rs 35,163 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,525 crore from Rs 3,130 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,470.3 crore from Rs 3,907.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, EBITDA margin fell marginally to 11.6 per cent from 11.7 per cent year over year.

The auto major said it registered the highest-ever net sales of Rs 36,802 crore during the quarter up from Rs 31,860 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing that its sales increased nearly 13 per cent year over year. It sold 5,66,213 vehicles during the quarter, compared to 5,01,207 units in the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki sold 4,66,993 vehicles in the domestic market during the third quarter compared to 4,29,422 units in the same quarter last year. It also exported 99,220 units in the quarter which was the highest-ever in any quarter. Last year, during the same quarter, the company had exported 71,785 units.

