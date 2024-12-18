Maruti Suzuki to double production capacity to 4 million units by 2030

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited is targeting to double its production capacity from 2 million to 4 million units annually by 2030, Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the company achieved a milestone of producing 2 million cars in a single calendar year for the first time.

Speaking to ANI, Suzuki India Limited's Bharti said, "Since our inception 40 years ago, we have grown from zero to a production capacity of 2 million units, which we achieved on December 16 this year. Now, we aim to double that capacity to 4 million in just about seven years. This will allow us to meet the growing domestic demand in India, support OEM sales, and cater to export markets worldwide."

The company claimed that the 2-million milestone marks a historic achievement for the Indian automobile industry, as Maruti Suzuki became the first car manufacturer in the country to reach this figure in a calendar year. Notably, this is also the first time any facility under Suzuki Motor Corporation's global network has crossed this milestone, as per the company.

Bharti highlighted the significance of this achievement: "Producing 2 million cars in one year is remarkable, especially when compared to countries like the UK, Canada, Brazil, France, and Italy, where annual production is less than what Maruti Suzuki alone has achieved."

Earlier in December, Bharti had stated that the company is aiming to export about 8 lakh vehicles annually by the fiscal year 2030-31, from its current exports of around 3 lakh units.

"Four years ago, we were exporting about one lakh cars per year, which has now risen to three lakh cars annually. By the end of this decade, we are targeting exports of 7.5 to 8 lakh vehicles per year, bringing us close to the one million mark," Bharti had told ANI.

Maruti currently exports vehicles to approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Discussing Maruti's Electric Vehicle (EV) export plans, Bharti had revealed that the company is gearing up to unveil its first electric cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo scheduled from January 17-22 in New Delhi.

