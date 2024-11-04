Maruti Suzuki to launch 4th generation Dzire

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), a passenger vehicle manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has started accepting bookings for the fourth generation of its popular Dzire model.

In an official statement, the company highlighted that the new Dzire is expected to set a new standard in the compact sedan segment with its progressive design, advanced features, and strong value proposition.

The company said "Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire."

The Dzire, a flagship model for Maruti Suzuki, has long been one of the company's bestsellers in the Indian market. The launch of this fourth-generation model builds on the Dzire's legacy of delivering reliability and style.

The company stated that the all-New Dzire promises a major step forward, with Maruti Suzuki aiming to revolutionize the compact sedan segment. The company noted that this latest model reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

"The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that's not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations" said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

He further added "Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cuttingedge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor