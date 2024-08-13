Maruti Suzuki's first time SUV exports to Japan is a proof of 'Make in India success: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal praised the nation's growing manufacturing prowess on Tuesday, stating that Maruti Suzuki's SUV exports to Japan are evidence of the "Make In India" campaign's success.

Taking to social media platform "X," the Union Minister said in the post that it is truly a proud moment as these SUVs are being exported for the first time to Japan.

In the post, he wrote, "A truly proud moment as a consignment of over 1,600 'Made In India' SUVs from @Maruti_Corp is exported for the first time to Japan."

"Modi Government has implemented several policies to boost the Indian manufacturing industry over the last decade. With an emphasis on producing world-class quality products locally, it has helped 'Brand India' become a name to reckon with globally," the minister wrote in the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India Limited officially launched the export of its acclaimed 'Made-in-India' SUV, the Fronx, to Japan.

This move marks the debut of Maruti Suzuki's first SUV in the Japanese market, embodying the ethos of the 'Make in India' initiative and celebrating a milestone in India's manufacturing prowess.

The first shipment of more than 1,600 Fronx SUVs departed Pipavav Port in Gujarat for Japan. The Fronx is Maruti Suzuki's second vehicle to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno, which debuted in 2016. Maruti Suzuki's parent firm, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to debut the SUV in Japan this autumn.

The Fronx is exclusively produced in Maruti Suzuki's cutting-edge factory in Gujarat.

This export strategy demonstrates India's developing manufacturing capability and worldwide footprint.

Expressing his excitement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "I am proud to share that our 'Made-in-India' Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world."

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company exported over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries, holding a commanding 42 per cent share in the country's passenger vehicle exports.

The company achieved a record-breaking export figure of 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking the highest-ever Q1 export performance in its history.

