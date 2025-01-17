Maruti unveils its first electric vehicle e-Vitara at Bharat Mobility Global expo

New Delhi [India] 17 January : Maruti Suzuki unveiled its very first electric vehicle (EV) all new e-Vitara on the first day of Bharat Mobility Global expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday.

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Maruti Suzuki Motor Corporation said, "India Japan and Europe, we aim to make the EV attractive through our 3 step strategy. First making BEVs attractive to customers, two develop a dedicated BEV platform, three right product based on customer requirement."

The e Vitara is Suzuki Motor Corporation's first BEV. The new electric SUV will be manufactured in India at Maruti's Gujarat plant. Its production is expected to start at March-end or early April.

"Production of e-vitara to begin in coming months in Gujarat plant," said Toshihiro Suzuki.

The Made-in-India e Vitara will not only be sold in the domestic market but will also be exported to Europe and Japan. Almost 50 per cent of the total units produced will be shipped abroad.

"Will be exporting to 100 countries including Europe and Japan," said Toshihiro Suzuki.

He added, "E-Vitara is part of Suzuki's technology strategy for the next 10 years."

The electric models currently account for around 3 per cent of the total cars sold in India.

The e-Vitara features a bold and modern design. At the front, it sports sharp LED headlights with three-piece DRLs, a striking blacked-out bumper, fog lamps, and rugged silver skid plates that add to its aggressive look.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, "E Vitara is an important step toward sustainability. We invested Rs 2100 cr for manufacturing of e vitara in India."

The e Vitara, has two lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack options 49kWh and 61kWh. The SUV will also have options for front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

The SUV has features like LED lamps (head and tail) and LED DRLs, 18/19-inch wheels, digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment, powered driver seat, wireless charger, JBL premium audio system, 360-degree camera and sunroof. Also available will be ADAS.

Hisashi Takeuchi added, "Our ultimate goal is to create ecosystem-friendly solutions for the customer, we call it 'e for Me'."

The entry of BEVs, including the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is likely to boost the sales of electric vehicles in India. The segment has also got a shot in the arm with the arrival of models like the Mahindra BE6 and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

