Marvelous Mrs. India Season 3 Celebrates Beauty, Courage and Transformation in Regal Udaipur

Winners of Marvelous Mrs/Ms India Season 3

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5: Udaipur witnessed an evening of grace, emotion, and powerful storytelling as Nuke Preworkout presents Marvellous Mrs India Season 3 unfolded on 16th December. More than a pageant, the evening stood as a heartfelt celebration of womanhood — where dreams were honoured, identities reclaimed, and beauty redefined from the inside out.

The prestigious crown of Nuke Preworkout, Marvellous Mrs India Season 3, was won by Anjali Gorang Kothari, whose poise, wisdom and life experience moved both the audience and the jury. Diti Thacker was announced as the First Runner-Up, while Dr Suyesha Khanijao claimed the title of Second Runner-Up, each embodying strength, authenticity and quiet confidence.

In another title category- Marvelous Ms India for Unmarried women over 35, Aditi Agarwal emerged victorious, with Eesha Agarwal securing the First Runner-Up position — once again reinforcing that this platform celebrates diversity of journeys, not a singular definition of beauty.

The presence of distinguished dignitaries elevated the evening. Mrs Amrita Fadnavis, First Lady of Maharashtra and wife of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, lending warmth and encouragement to the participants. Nivritti Kumari of Mewar, representing a lineage of grace and legacy, attended as the Guest of Honour, adding royal elegance to the night.

The panel of judges featured celebrated personalities: Sangeeta Bijlani, a Bollywood actress and Winner of Mrs UAE World; Taylor Elizabeth Peramond, a winner of Mrs UAE World; and industrialist Dhruv Somani, who brought global perspective, empathy, and discernment to the judging process.

Hair and makeup by Mala Motwani of Shine & Glow and Designer Ashfaq Ahmed made the special chabbis look their gorgeous best.

Founded by Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, supported by Aarzoo Govitrikar, Marvelous Mrs. India is built on a philosophy that challenges long-standing stereotypes. With the powerful hashtag #BeautyInsideOut, the pageant boldly declares that beauty is not defined by height, weight, age, skin colour or language. It is one of India's most inclusive platforms — welcoming women from all walks of life, at any stage of their journey.

“If you look at our winners, you will understand our belief,” shares Dr. Govitrikar. “Sunita Dia is a practising doctor, Salona Pati is proudly embraces her curves, and Anjali Gorang Kothari is a stunning and fit 58-year-old woman. This is what real beauty looks like — lived, earned and owned.”

What truly sets Marvelous Mrs. India apart is its holistic transformation journey. Participants undergo an intense and nurturing training programme that spans a month online, culminating in immersive, hands-on grooming at the finale. Dr. Govitrikar personally mentors every contestant through one-to-one sessions, focusing not just on ramp walk and presentation, but on confidence, emotional healing, mindset shifts and self-worth.

For many women, this platform is not about winning a crown — it is about reclaiming themselves.

As the curtains closed on an unforgettable Season 3, one thing was clear: Marvelous Mrs. India is not just creating queens — it is creating empowered women who walk back into their lives taller, braver and more unapologetically themselves.

The journey continues.

Marvelous Mrs. India returns in September 2026, and registrations are already open — inviting women everywhere to step into a transformation that could change their lives forever.

