Marwari Catalysts Group Enters Affordable IVF with Elara IVF under its VSM

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6: Marwari Catalysts Group, under its Venture Studio Model, has entered the affordable IVF space in India with the launch of Elara IVF - a fertility centre committed to affordable, accessible focused in tier2-3 cities. This marks the fourth healthcare start-up in MCats Group's portfolio, alongside Sarathi Healthcare, Nuskha Kitchen, and One Dose.

Elara IVF, Founder and COO, Dr Renu Sharma, is known for providing affordable IVF and ICSI treatments with a strong focus on transparency and patient education. This reflects a shared vision - to make quality fertility care more accessible to couples across India.

Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts Group, said, "The global fertility market is a massive opportunity, yet affordability continues to be the biggest barrier. We are solving this challenge by ensuring high-quality IVF care reaches families not just in metros but in smaller cities. We will also attract global medical tourism for IVF. Marwari Catalysts Group has always been seen as the brand ambassador for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India, and therefore we have started our pilot in Jodhpur and Ajmer."

Dr Renu Sharma, stated, "Having worked with multiple IVF centres (Zivia, Apex, EHCC, CK Birla Hospital), I realized there is a massive opportunity and significant gap - especially in smaller cities where access to affordable IVF is limited, with the right business model. We aim to build India's largest affordable IVF chain. We have already launched centres in Jodhpur (Dr Nimisha Balara) and Ajmer (Dr Mahiraj Gaur), and within the coming year, we are targeting 20+ centres across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in next 12 months."

Dr. Seema Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director, Seema Finchem Industry (Mumbai) and Advisory Board Member at Elara IVF, said, "Elara IVF offers an industrial level of discipline, efficiency, standardization and transparency into fertility care. This approach is exactly what India needs to make IVF truly affordable and rapidly scalable across small cities ensuring that high quality reproductive care becomes accessible to families everywhere."

Gajendra Singh, Director of Elara IVF, added, "With Marwari Catalysts Group's support, we aim to expand our reach and continue making fertility care simpler and more affordable for everyone who needs it."

As India's healthcare sector continues to prioritize access and affordability, this initiative underscores Marwari Catalysts Group's growing commitment to supporting meaningful innovation for Bharat.

Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats) is one of India's fastest-growing startup ecosystem player (Accelerator and Venture Studio), with mentors with skin in the game supporting 100+ early-stage ventures across 20+ cities backed by SEBI-approved CAT-I AIF. MCats provide capital, mentorship, and global market access to founders. Its portfolio has already created 5,000+ jobs while driving inclusion through 35% women-led startups and successfully done 11+ exits. We are headquartered in Jodhpur with its regional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

