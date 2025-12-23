Marwari Catalysts Group Launches Thrive 10.0 to Empower DefenceTech and AgriTech Startups in India

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 23: Marwari Catalysts Group, focused on building founders from Tier II and Tier III cities, has announced the launch of Thrive 10.0, the latest edition of its flagship founder-support programme. This edition places a strong strategic focus on two high-impact and rapidly growing sectors in India: DefenceTech and AgriTech.

Thrive 10.0 is designed to support early-stage and growth-stage startup founders working in Defence Technology and Agricultural Technology by providing practical mentorship, sector-specific insights, and structured venture-building support. The programme aims to help founders build scalable, sustainable businesses that address real-world challenges in these critical sectors.

As part of Thrive 10.0, Marwari Catalysts Group is introducing a corporate-linked pathway, enabling select founders to gain access to industry networks, corporate partnerships, and real-world business opportunities. This pathway will be seamlessly integrated into the programme, enhancing value for founders without operating as a separate initiative.

The launch of Thrive 10.0 comes at a pivotal moment as India's DefenceTech market is projected to reach $19 billion by 2030, fueled by a 75% domestic procurement mandate and a surge in dual-use technologies. Simultaneously, the AgriTech sector is witnessing a digital revolution, with a projected valuation of over $34 billion by 2027 as precision farming and AI-driven supply chains become national priorities.

Focus on High-Impact Sectors: DefenceTech and AgriTech

Commenting on the launch, Sushil Sharma, CEO & Founder of Marwari Catalysts Group, said, "With the Indian government's 'Year of Reforms' 2025 providing unprecedented policy support and a record $1 billion+ in venture capital flowing into Defencetech and Agritech sectors in the first half of the year alone, there has never been a more lucrative or strategically significant time for founders to scale innovations that safeguard India's food and national security."

India's DefenceTech ecosystem is witnessing rapid growth driven by indigenisation, innovation, and government initiatives, while AgriTech continues to play a vital role in improving farmer productivity, sustainability, and rural livelihoods. Thrive 10.0 aligns with these national priorities by supporting founders building meaningful solutions in these domains.

What Thrive 10.0 Offers

Founders selected for Thrive 10.0 will benefit from:

* Structured learning programmes tailored to DefenceTech and AgriTech

* Mentorship from experienced founders and industry experts

* Ecosystem exposure and startup network access

* Opportunities for corporate engagement and industry collaboration

The programme is designed to help founders move forward with clarity, strategic direction, and execution confidence.

Marwari Catalysts Group continues to strengthen India's startup ecosystem by backing purpose-driven innovation from emerging regions. The launch of Thrive 10.0 marks another significant step in supporting startups in sectors that are critical to India's economic and technological future.

Applications for Thrive 10.0 are now open for founders building innovative solutions in DefenceTech and AgriTech.

Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats) is one of India's fastest-growing startup ecosystem player (Accelerator and Venture Studio), with mentors with skin in the game supporting 100+ early-stage ventures across 20+ cities backed by SEBI-approved CAT-I AIF. MCats provide capital, mentorship, and global market access to founders. Its portfolio has already created 5,000+ jobs while driving inclusion through 35% women-led startups and successfully done 11+ exits. We are headquartered in Jodhpur with regional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

