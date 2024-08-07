Masala King Dhananjay Datar Receives Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award 2024 in Dubai

NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], August 7: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Adil Group of Super Stores, was recently honoured with prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Award 2024 for his excellent work and contribution to society for the justice of deprived people. This award is granted by the People's Education Society, Mumbai. Dhananjay Datar was felicitated by Ramdas Athavale, Chairman, People's Education Society and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment for Government of India, in Dubai.

Dhananjay Datar, after receiving the award expressed his happiness and said, "Beyond business, I love participating in social work. Adhering to the tutelage of my parents to give back to society, I always reserve and spend a considerable share of my income for the welfare of the society. I have built a community hall at my native place Lad Karanja, which is open and free to all. Every year, I financially help schools, orphanages, and old age homes. I have also contributed to social welfare projects run by eminent social personalities like Vikas Amte and Sindhutai Sapkal. Previously, I had received an award for my social entrepreneurship by Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Mumbai. Now, I feel immensely proud to receive an award instituted in the name of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution. I am donating a fund of Rs. 10 Lakh for the educational development of underprivileged children as well as children from tribal communities. I am eager to help them with other educational materials in the future as well."

Lauding the social welfare work of Datar, Mr. Ramdas Athavale said, "People's Education Society was founded by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, to increase education among the underprivileged. This year, on 8th July, the Institute is celebrating its 79th Foundation Day. We annually honour a philanthropist who contributes to substantial development of the deprived class, by giving them this award. We recognized the noble social service and generosity showed by Dhananjay Datar. We found him apt for this award and are delighted to bestow it upon him."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor