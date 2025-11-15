Mashroo Hosts 'Art Deco Meet & Greet' -- A Celebration of Timeless Design, Sisterhood, And Modest Fashion

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Following the successful launch of its latest collection, Art Deco, on 7th November, Mashroo, India's leading modest fashion house, hosted an intimate Meet & Greet at Cafe Nur, Fort, to celebrate the collection's creative journey and the growing movement of modest fashion in India.

Set against the art-inspired backdrop of Cafe Nur, the event brought together fashion voices, content creators, and women from diverse backgrounds to experience the world of Art Deco a collection that translates the grandeur of the 1920s design era into the language of modern modesty.

"Art Deco was an era where design broke boundaries bold lines, geometric forms, and unapologetic elegance. We wanted to bring that same fearlessness into modest fashion," shares Shezeen Hyder, Creative Head at Mashroo. "Our vision has always been to take modest fashion to mainstream fashion to celebrate the woman who chooses her faith and fashion equally, with confidence and pride."

The Art Deco collection features 32 pieces, including abayas, kaftans, and tailored modest formals inspired by the three-piece suit and 1920s silhouettes. Motifs drawn from arches, geometry, and Deco architecture are intricately hand-embroidered, reflecting Mashroo's hallmark of precision and luxury craftsmanship. Fabrics such as authentic Korean Nida and global luxury blends bring an elevated tactile story to every piece. That elevates the wardrobe with grace. The color story moves through electric blue, brick orange, maroon, white, and black, highlighted with lacework reminiscent of the golden age of design.

The event featured more than 20 of India's most prominent Muslim social influencers, who joined Shezeen Hyder in discussing the evolution of modest fashion and its cultural representation in India today. The gathering emphasised sisterhood, empowerment, and the redefinition of modest dressing as an act of strength, not suppression. The event celebrated the intricacies of belief as well as shed light on the future of modest fashion.

"For us, modesty isn't limitation it's liberation," says Hyder. "We design for women who lead with conviction, creativity, and confidence."

With Art Deco, Mashroo continues its journey of crafting stories where heritage meets modernity where every abaya and kaftan becomes a symbol of elegance, purpose, and pride.

The Art Deco Collection is available to explore at Mashroo stores in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and online at www.mashroostore.com

Founded in India, Mashroo is a pioneering modest fashion brand redefining contemporary Islamic wear through luxury craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and modern silhouettes. With everything done in-house from design to tailoring Mashroo continues to lead the movement of Taking Modest Fashion to Mainstream Fashion.

