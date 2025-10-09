Massive Response to "Project Roshni - Vision for All": 3,500 Screened, 4,000 Awaiting Eye Check-ups at Bharat Diamond Bourse

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: On 8th October 2025, "Project Roshni -Awareness Today, Vision for life", an Eye Screening Initiative organized by Making The Difference Charitable Trust by the efforts of Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, and Ms. Dwiti Mehta in collaboration with its CSR partner International Gemological Institute (IGI), a heartfelt thanks to Mr. Ishwar Iyer and Ms. Sindhu Loyal for their continuous support, has received an overwhelming response from the diamond workforce at Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), Mumbai.

So far, over 3,500 beneficiaries have been screened, while more than 4,000 diamond workers have already registered and are waiting to undergo free eye check-ups in the coming weeks.

The initiative is aimed at providing free, comprehensive eye examinations and spectacles to diamond assorting and polishing labourersworkers whose visual accuracy is essential to the global diamond industry.

This project, aptly named "Roshni" (meaning light), is a joint effort to bring clarity of vision and quality of life to those who spend long hours working on microscopic diamond assortments. Eye strain, blurred vision, and dryness are common occupational hazards among diamond workers, often left untreated due to lack of awareness and access to affordable healthcare.

Under Project Roshni, each beneficiary undergoes a comprehensive vision test, including:

- Near Vision and Far Vision Test

- Colour Vision Test

- Dry Eye Test

- Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Test

- Automatic and Manual Refraction Tests

Diagnostics are conducted by 12 qualified optometrists using advanced tools like Auto Refractometers, LED Vision Monitors, Easyton Tonometers, and Ishihara Colour Vision Books. Beneficiaries receive free spectacles on the spot along with a printed report and eye care guidance.

Mr. Anoop Mehta, President of Bharat Diamond Bourse shared:

"We're glad to see Project Roshni at the Bharat Diamond Bourse, reaching over 7,000 members of the diamond workforce and creating vital awareness about eye health. The knowledge shared will continue to benefit our teams, and we appreciate Making The Difference and IGI for this impactful initiative. We look forward to hosting the next round soon."

Mr. Mehul Shah, Vice Chairman, Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), said:

"Our diamond workers are the true artisans who give sparkle to the gems that symbolize India's craftsmanship. Project Roshni - Vision for All is a remarkable initiative that brings vision and wellbeing together. We deeply appreciate IGI and Making The Difference NGO for executing this noble cause within our community."

Mr. Ishwar Iyer, CEO, International Gemological Institute (IGI), shared:

"First of all, thank you to BDB for enabling this initiative for its employees and recognizing the vital link between eyesight and their craft. At IGI, our focus goes beyond diamonds, it's about the people who shape them. Through Project Roshni, we aim to ensure that the skilled eyes behind every diamond receive the care they truly deserve, because vision health is not a privilege, but a necessity."

Mr. Deepak Vikram Vishwakarma, Founder, Making The Difference NGO, added:

"The response to Project Roshni has been phenomenal. Over 4,000 workers are still waiting to be screened, which reflects the urgent need for preventive eye healthcare in this sector. Our mission is to reach every artisan and help them see the world as clearly as the diamonds they shape."

Ms. Dwiti Mehta, Vice President, Making The Difference NGO, added:

Project Roshni began as a humble initiative to address vision challenges among workers and has now grown into a preventive eye care movement. What started as treatment-focused has transformed into an awareness-driven effort, empowering individuals to take charge of their eye health. It's heartening to see how Roshni continues to brighten lives by protecting the vision of those who shape our world with their skilled hands. Thank You IGI and BDB for immense support and care.

"Project Roshni - Vision for All" targets 7,000 diamond labourers by October 2025.

The initiative addresses vision issues while promoting eye hygiene and preventive care among industrial workers. A co-branded digital dashboard by IGI and MTD tracks data and progress in real time, encouraging BDB to include regular health camps in its welfare programs.

About the Organizers

Making The Difference Charitable Trust is a registered NGO dedicated to healthcare, education, environment, and livelihood programs. Under Project Roshni, the Trust partners with corporate CSR teams to deliver measurable, sustainable social impact.

International Gemological Institute (IGI), one of the world's leading diamond and gemstone certification institutions, supports community welfare projects under its CSR initiatives, focusing on healthcare and quality of life for workers in the gem and jewelry industry.

